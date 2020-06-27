US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;64;81;65;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;6;76%;69%;8
Albuquerque, NM;94;66;92;63;Partly sunny;S;9;19%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;67;50;59;50;Cooler;SE;13;64%;85%;3
Asheville, NC;78;65;81;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;70%;82%;6
Atlanta, GA;82;71;89;71;Hazy sunshine;WSW;7;62%;44%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;83;74;85;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;69%;84%;11
Austin, TX;91;74;92;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;68%;55%;9
Baltimore, MD;89;74;92;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;7;59%;57%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;89;76;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;S;8;77%;66%;9
Billings, MT;92;59;69;56;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;75%;98%;5
Birmingham, AL;84;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;65%;48%;12
Bismarck, ND;96;69;96;70;A strong t-storm;SE;12;54%;64%;9
Boise, ID;87;55;67;49;Clouds and sun;WNW;11;45%;44%;7
Boston, MA;83;66;83;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;73%;67%;7
Bridgeport, CT;79;67;85;67;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;73%;78%;10
Buffalo, NY;74;66;77;63;Partly sunny;SW;8;70%;27%;6
Burlington, VT;81;65;82;66;Showers and t-storms;N;6;70%;83%;5
Caribou, ME;79;58;79;59;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;65%;82%;4
Casper, WY;91;57;84;52;Increasingly windy;ESE;15;32%;19%;8
Charleston, SC;90;76;92;76;Hazy sunshine;WSW;8;59%;43%;9
Charleston, WV;82;69;82;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;82%;83%;4
Charlotte, NC;87;70;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;60%;56%;7
Cheyenne, WY;84;58;87;56;Partly sunny;SSW;11;31%;22%;8
Chicago, IL;88;70;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;71%;87%;9
Cleveland, OH;79;68;77;67;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;74%;7%;11
Columbia, SC;86;74;94;74;Hazy sun;WSW;8;54%;44%;12
Columbus, OH;81;69;84;67;A shower or t-storm;N;6;72%;64%;8
Concord, NH;81;57;85;62;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;77%;75%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;75;90;76;Increasingly windy;S;18;74%;35%;9
Denver, CO;91;61;91;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;28%;24%;9
Des Moines, IA;86;70;90;73;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;12;77%;80%;7
Detroit, MI;83;64;85;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;55%;8%;10
Dodge City, KS;99;70;98;72;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;20;42%;27%;12
Duluth, MN;85;58;72;57;Not as warm;ENE;9;76%;66%;9
El Paso, TX;100;75;98;74;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;25%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;70;51;64;50;Brief p.m. showers;SW;5;59%;85%;2
Fargo, ND;89;70;89;73;Partly sunny;SE;14;62%;63%;9
Grand Junction, CO;92;66;94;69;Increasingly windy;S;16;16%;3%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;81;62;86;65;Clouds and sun, warm;E;5;60%;30%;10
Hartford, CT;86;64;86;66;A heavy thunderstorm;W;5;69%;66%;9
Helena, MT;82;52;63;51;A t-storm in spots;N;7;63%;94%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;74;88;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;89;78;90;79;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;74%;55%;8
Indianapolis, IN;77;71;85;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;74%;81%;5
Jackson, MS;91;73;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;69%;59%;9
Jacksonville, FL;94;74;96;74;A t-storm around;WSW;7;57%;47%;10
Juneau, AK;64;46;64;52;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;67%;76%;6
Kansas City, MO;82;76;93;78;Breezy with some sun;S;14;57%;14%;11
Knoxville, TN;81;70;83;72;Thunderstorms;SW;8;80%;85%;5
Las Vegas, NV;108;82;102;70;Very windy;SW;27;13%;3%;12
Lexington, KY;77;70;81;70;Thunderstorms;W;9;86%;86%;6
Little Rock, AR;90;74;91;76;Partly sunny;S;9;64%;36%;11
Long Beach, CA;75;64;71;63;Morning mist;SW;7;71%;68%;4
Los Angeles, CA;80;63;72;62;Morning mist, cooler;S;7;71%;68%;4
Louisville, KY;83;71;85;73;Thunderstorms;SW;9;83%;84%;6
Madison, WI;85;65;85;68;A t-storm around;SE;7;69%;77%;9
Memphis, TN;87;75;91;77;Humid with some sun;SSW;12;64%;32%;11
Miami, FL;91;82;91;81;Hazy sun;ESE;9;60%;9%;13
Milwaukee, WI;84;62;80;64;Clouds and sun;E;9;67%;68%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;69;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;12;67%;76%;7
Mobile, AL;89;79;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;73%;64%;11
Montgomery, AL;87;71;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;69%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;55;47;56;47;Showers and t-storms;SSE;18;91%;75%;4
Nashville, TN;85;73;91;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;10;63%;80%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;78;90;79;A t-storm in spots;S;8;70%;64%;11
New York, NY;82;72;87;72;Thunderstorm;WNW;7;67%;68%;10
Newark, NJ;82;71;89;69;Thunderstorm;NW;6;65%;63%;10
Norfolk, VA;92;73;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;66%;79%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;92;74;89;74;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;68%;22%;8
Olympia, WA;66;49;72;49;Showers around;SW;5;60%;63%;5
Omaha, NE;88;74;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;66%;73%;11
Orlando, FL;95;78;98;78;A t-storm around;W;6;52%;42%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;73;90;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;62%;62%;10
Phoenix, AZ;107;80;104;78;Windy in the p.m.;SW;13;18%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;80;68;85;65;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;66%;58%;11
Portland, ME;76;61;73;61;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;81%;85%;5
Portland, OR;70;54;71;54;A shower or two;NW;5;64%;64%;5
Providence, RI;82;64;85;67;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;75%;82%;9
Raleigh, NC;90;71;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;63%;77%;9
Reno, NV;93;62;78;45;Very windy, cooler;WNW;24;18%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;93;71;90;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;67%;60%;7
Roswell, NM;99;69;100;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;11;20%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;56;84;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;42%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;96;71;89;51;Becoming very windy;NW;17;28%;84%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;76;91;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;12;72%;38%;9
San Diego, CA;74;66;72;64;Low clouds may break;SSW;7;60%;54%;4
San Francisco, CA;68;56;67;54;Becoming very windy;W;26;57%;5%;7
Savannah, GA;94;74;95;74;Hazy sun;W;9;55%;35%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;53;71;55;Showers around;SSW;8;68%;64%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;87;69;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;13;71%;75%;10
Spokane, WA;79;52;68;55;Cooler;NNW;4;56%;66%;5
Springfield, IL;82;68;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;7;72%;80%;9
St. Louis, MO;88;73;94;76;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;24%;11
Tampa, FL;96;76;96;76;Hazy sun;NW;5;62%;7%;12
Toledo, OH;84;61;85;61;Clouds and sun;SE;2;62%;11%;11
Tucson, AZ;101;74;101;72;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;11;18%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;77;91;78;Some sunshine;S;13;63%;44%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;72;93;73;Humid with hazy sun;S;8;63%;8%;12
Washington, DC;91;74;90;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;64%;57%;7
Wichita, KS;97;75;96;76;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;57%;10%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;73;88;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;68%;61%;10
