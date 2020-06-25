US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;88;59;85;64;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;52%;15%;10
Albuquerque, NM;97;66;96;66;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;16%;7%;13
Anchorage, AK;64;50;63;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;62%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;80;58;85;63;A t-storm around;NW;6;56%;45%;12
Atlanta, GA;80;68;84;68;A t-storm around;WNW;7;68%;48%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;79;70;86;73;Partly sunny;SW;9;55%;12%;11
Austin, TX;89;75;87;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;77%;71%;3
Baltimore, MD;84;68;89;72;Mostly sunny;W;8;43%;20%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;76;87;75;Humid with hazy sun;E;6;58%;66%;8
Billings, MT;82;58;91;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;43%;6%;10
Birmingham, AL;80;68;86;70;A t-storm around;WNW;6;66%;50%;10
Bismarck, ND;86;60;89;63;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;45%;1%;9
Boise, ID;89;62;93;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;33%;0%;10
Boston, MA;86;68;85;66;A shower or two;SW;9;59%;69%;9
Bridgeport, CT;85;65;85;65;Mostly sunny;W;7;54%;27%;10
Buffalo, NY;75;63;78;65;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;54%;71%;10
Burlington, VT;83;61;84;62;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;44%;38%;9
Caribou, ME;80;57;81;58;A passing shower;SW;9;47%;65%;7
Casper, WY;82;47;81;48;Clouds and sun;S;5;53%;23%;9
Charleston, SC;85;73;89;74;Partly sunny;WSW;7;63%;27%;12
Charleston, WV;85;60;86;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;60%;66%;11
Charlotte, NC;86;66;90;68;Sunshine, less humid;SW;5;51%;0%;12
Cheyenne, WY;89;54;73;53;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;63%;56%;5
Chicago, IL;79;68;89;71;A t-storm in spots;WSW;12;57%;77%;7
Cleveland, OH;78;68;83;72;Partly sunny, nice;SW;9;54%;57%;11
Columbia, SC;86;69;90;70;Partly sunny;W;5;57%;2%;12
Columbus, OH;83;61;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;60%;66%;10
Concord, NH;85;57;86;58;Some sun;W;7;47%;8%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;73;86;74;A t-storm in spots;S;14;76%;61%;5
Denver, CO;96;60;80;58;A t-storm around;SSW;7;51%;55%;9
Des Moines, IA;87;71;88;66;A severe t-storm;SW;14;70%;76%;4
Detroit, MI;80;61;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;49%;72%;10
Dodge City, KS;95;70;96;68;A t-storm in spots;S;14;47%;74%;12
Duluth, MN;82;61;78;61;Showers and t-storms;WNW;8;69%;59%;5
El Paso, TX;100;75;103;75;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;20%;7%;13
Fairbanks, AK;67;45;69;49;Clouds and sun;W;5;50%;37%;4
Fargo, ND;90;64;84;62;Cloudy;SSW;10;59%;2%;5
Grand Junction, CO;95;63;95;62;Showers and t-storms;SE;10;22%;66%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;80;60;85;69;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;59%;88%;10
Hartford, CT;89;65;86;65;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;27%;10
Helena, MT;82;55;89;60;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;7;39%;1%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;53%;19%;13
Houston, TX;83;76;85;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;73%;57%;6
Indianapolis, IN;85;65;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;57%;55%;10
Jackson, MS;85;71;85;73;Hazy sun and humid;SSE;6;77%;44%;6
Jacksonville, FL;93;74;94;73;Hazy sun and hot;SSE;6;58%;12%;12
Juneau, AK;53;48;55;48;Periods of rain;ESE;8;85%;74%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;75;93;73;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;13;52%;72%;9
Knoxville, TN;84;64;87;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;59%;63%;11
Las Vegas, NV;109;80;103;78;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;15%;14%;12
Lexington, KY;84;62;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;63%;68%;8
Little Rock, AR;89;71;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;59%;55%;8
Long Beach, CA;74;63;77;63;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;64%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;77;62;79;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;85;68;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;55%;50%;10
Madison, WI;82;63;83;64;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;75%;84%;3
Memphis, TN;89;73;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;72%;69%;10
Miami, FL;91;83;91;82;Partly sunny;E;10;63%;20%;13
Milwaukee, WI;80;66;88;69;A severe t-storm;W;15;61%;84%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;67;84;64;A shower or t-storm;NNW;8;67%;56%;5
Mobile, AL;90;76;90;75;Humid with hazy sun;SSW;5;68%;36%;8
Montgomery, AL;83;68;85;70;A t-storm around;W;4;67%;53%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;52;43;55;43;Increasingly windy;W;23;72%;33%;5
Nashville, TN;89;67;89;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;62%;67%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;78;88;78;A t-storm around;SE;7;63%;55%;9
New York, NY;85;69;88;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;47%;20%;11
Newark, NJ;88;67;89;70;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;45%;19%;11
Norfolk, VA;85;68;88;70;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;1%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;69;90;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;13;65%;27%;8
Olympia, WA;79;53;79;54;Mostly sunny;SW;7;60%;25%;9
Omaha, NE;92;75;90;68;A severe t-storm;W;10;67%;87%;6
Orlando, FL;97;78;98;78;Hot with hazy sun;SE;5;56%;11%;12
Philadelphia, PA;86;67;88;71;Mostly sunny;SW;8;47%;15%;11
Phoenix, AZ;111;83;109;81;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;62;85;71;Partial sunshine;SW;7;54%;58%;11
Portland, ME;76;59;78;60;Some sun, a shower;SW;7;62%;57%;10
Portland, OR;84;59;86;58;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;50%;29%;9
Providence, RI;86;66;81;63;Morning showers;SSW;7;63%;93%;8
Raleigh, NC;84;66;90;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;54%;1%;11
Reno, NV;91;60;94;64;Very hot;W;5;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;82;65;89;70;Partly sunny;SSW;6;51%;1%;11
Roswell, NM;100;72;102;72;Clouds and sun;SSE;15;28%;29%;11
Sacramento, CA;99;61;97;58;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;50%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;87;64;89;67;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;33%;8%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;74;84;74;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;84%;82%;4
San Diego, CA;72;63;74;64;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;61%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;69;58;69;57;Clearing;WSW;12;68%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;88;73;93;73;Partly sunny;W;9;60%;27%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;59;80;57;Warm with sunshine;ESE;6;55%;70%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;87;66;83;60;A morning t-storm;NNW;9;68%;57%;8
Spokane, WA;85;62;90;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;36%;55%;9
Springfield, IL;88;69;93;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;13;51%;74%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;72;94;74;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;9;51%;44%;10
Tampa, FL;92;76;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;64%;15%;12
Toledo, OH;80;60;87;71;Partly sunny;SW;8;51%;74%;11
Tucson, AZ;109;77;107;77;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;72;93;73;Partly sunny;S;10;62%;36%;7
Vero Beach, FL;92;76;91;75;Humid with hazy sun;SE;7;67%;10%;12
Washington, DC;86;67;88;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;48%;16%;11
Wichita, KS;95;71;96;71;Partial sunshine;S;13;58%;68%;11
Wilmington, DE;84;66;87;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;52%;14%;11
