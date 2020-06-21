US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;92;66;94;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;55%;55%;10
Albuquerque, NM;95;66;96;67;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;6;14%;2%;13
Anchorage, AK;64;50;63;50;Partly sunny;SSW;8;57%;42%;3
Asheville, NC;82;63;84;65;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;64%;55%;9
Atlanta, GA;87;67;86;68;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;5;66%;63%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;75;68;80;70;Partly sunny;S;9;74%;39%;11
Austin, TX;95;76;98;75;Sun and clouds;SSE;10;56%;27%;12
Baltimore, MD;85;70;90;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;67%;82%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;75;90;76;A morning t-storm;S;10;72%;70%;6
Billings, MT;81;58;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;44%;26%;10
Birmingham, AL;85;71;88;73;Partial sunshine;SSW;8;65%;55%;12
Bismarck, ND;74;51;75;51;More clouds than sun;NNW;8;53%;13%;5
Boise, ID;82;56;86;60;Sunny and beautiful;N;8;36%;0%;10
Boston, MA;88;69;80;68;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;70%;33%;10
Bridgeport, CT;85;67;86;67;Periods of sun;SSW;7;61%;39%;11
Buffalo, NY;86;69;85;69;Heavy thunderstorms;S;6;69%;79%;10
Burlington, VT;93;68;93;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;48%;53%;8
Caribou, ME;86;64;86;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;61%;47%;9
Casper, WY;77;45;79;46;Partly sunny;ENE;7;41%;9%;11
Charleston, SC;88;75;89;75;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;8;64%;33%;11
Charleston, WV;90;68;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;67%;73%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;70;91;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;WSW;7;58%;34%;9
Cheyenne, WY;76;51;73;51;A p.m. t-storm;NE;9;46%;56%;12
Chicago, IL;81;70;84;66;Showers and t-storms;W;8;69%;89%;4
Cleveland, OH;87;70;78;72;Heavy thunderstorms;S;5;80%;80%;6
Columbia, SC;93;70;92;71;Partly sunny;SW;6;59%;39%;12
Columbus, OH;91;67;82;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;75%;80%;8
Concord, NH;92;63;86;62;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;66%;55%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;75;95;73;Clouds and sun;SSE;16;64%;69%;8
Denver, CO;82;56;82;57;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;40%;80%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;67;77;61;A shower or t-storm;WNW;9;81%;69%;5
Detroit, MI;85;68;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;67%;66%;5
Dodge City, KS;89;62;88;61;A strong t-storm;NNE;14;61%;55%;11
Duluth, MN;81;55;71;57;Periods of sun;NNW;7;60%;28%;5
El Paso, TX;102;75;105;74;Sunny and hot;WNW;9;9%;1%;13
Fairbanks, AK;58;49;59;51;Spotty showers;SSW;6;76%;84%;1
Fargo, ND;72;50;73;56;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;63%;52%;4
Grand Junction, CO;93;63;92;61;Mostly sunny, warm;N;9;18%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;82;63;86;65;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;72%;92%;7
Hartford, CT;91;68;90;67;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;39%;10
Helena, MT;75;51;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;42%;1%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;72;88;72;Partial sunshine;ENE;12;48%;49%;13
Houston, TX;89;78;92;78;A t-storm in spots;S;9;77%;54%;6
Indianapolis, IN;79;65;87;67;Showers and t-storms;S;7;70%;77%;10
Jackson, MS;90;74;89;75;Sun and some clouds;S;10;69%;44%;9
Jacksonville, FL;92;70;93;73;Partly sunny;SSW;7;57%;21%;12
Juneau, AK;56;46;57;47;Mainly cloudy;SSE;6;74%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;89;69;84;65;A shower or t-storm;NW;8;76%;71%;6
Knoxville, TN;91;68;85;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;70%;80%;9
Las Vegas, NV;108;78;109;81;Sunny and hot;WSW;6;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;87;67;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;76%;75%;7
Little Rock, AR;90;71;86;71;A shower or t-storm;W;10;77%;87%;4
Long Beach, CA;76;63;77;63;Clouds to sun;WSW;7;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;80;63;81;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;81;66;86;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;74%;82%;5
Madison, WI;82;66;76;58;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;78%;86%;3
Memphis, TN;88;74;85;73;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;12;77%;88%;7
Miami, FL;87;80;89;80;Mainly cloudy;ESE;8;69%;39%;10
Milwaukee, WI;81;67;78;63;Showers and t-storms;W;10;77%;85%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;64;76;60;A shower or t-storm;N;10;58%;59%;5
Mobile, AL;90;77;89;78;A t-storm in spots;S;8;72%;56%;9
Montgomery, AL;91;70;88;71;Partial sunshine;SSW;6;70%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;63;53;63;55;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;85%;58%;5
Nashville, TN;79;68;85;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;74%;79%;8
New Orleans, LA;90;77;90;78;Some sun, a t-storm;S;9;68%;78%;7
New York, NY;85;71;89;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;57%;38%;11
Newark, NJ;87;69;91;70;A t-storm around;S;6;58%;55%;11
Norfolk, VA;82;68;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;67%;83%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;89;68;88;69;Partly sunny;NE;10;75%;75%;6
Olympia, WA;70;47;81;54;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;4;57%;5%;9
Omaha, NE;85;64;79;58;A shower or t-storm;NNW;10;76%;59%;5
Orlando, FL;93;75;96;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;57%;65%;11
Philadelphia, PA;89;68;89;70;A t-storm around;S;6;60%;55%;10
Phoenix, AZ;108;79;108;80;Sunny and very warm;W;7;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;91;68;85;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;68%;73%;4
Portland, ME;72;62;72;62;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;85%;39%;10
Portland, OR;74;53;85;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;51%;4%;10
Providence, RI;86;66;87;66;Periods of sun;SSW;6;63%;31%;7
Raleigh, NC;88;70;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;64%;51%;11
Reno, NV;91;58;94;62;Sunny and very warm;NW;5;24%;1%;12
Richmond, VA;84;68;90;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;69%;80%;10
Roswell, NM;105;68;107;70;Mostly sunny;E;8;14%;11%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;57;98;59;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;46%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;90;62;86;61;Sunshine, pleasant;E;8;29%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;77;97;77;Episodes of sunshine;SSE;10;67%;26%;11
San Diego, CA;71;64;73;65;Low clouds, then sun;NW;7;65%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;70;56;70;56;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;9;67%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;72;94;72;Partly sunny;SSW;7;59%;13%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;53;77;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;58%;6%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;84;61;76;55;A shower or t-storm;NNW;9;68%;56%;4
Spokane, WA;76;54;81;57;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;43%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;84;67;83;62;Thunderstorms;W;11;78%;85%;7
St. Louis, MO;87;70;82;67;Thunderstorms;W;7;73%;84%;6
Tampa, FL;91;74;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;6;67%;38%;12
Toledo, OH;84;63;84;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;3;68%;65%;8
Tucson, AZ;104;73;105;73;Sunny and hot;WNW;7;10%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;70;87;69;A strong t-storm;NNE;7;69%;81%;5
Vero Beach, FL;91;71;90;72;Clouds and sun;S;7;70%;33%;12
Washington, DC;84;69;90;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;6;69%;82%;11
Wichita, KS;93;68;88;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;8;66%;53%;6
Wilmington, DE;84;67;87;70;A t-storm around;SSE;7;67%;55%;11
