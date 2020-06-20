US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;91;66;91;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;56%;47%;10
Albuquerque, NM;91;61;96;64;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;11%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;62;49;64;50;Inc. clouds;SE;12;55%;41%;3
Asheville, NC;80;61;83;64;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;66%;54%;12
Atlanta, GA;85;68;88;68;Mostly sunny;W;5;57%;29%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;81;67;77;67;Decreasing clouds;S;8;79%;33%;9
Austin, TX;94;76;96;78;More clouds than sun;SSE;8;60%;26%;10
Baltimore, MD;79;70;85;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;55%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;93;72;92;75;A t-storm in spots;S;7;67%;57%;10
Billings, MT;84;60;82;56;Partly sunny, nice;NW;11;43%;44%;10
Birmingham, AL;87;68;89;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;59%;66%;12
Bismarck, ND;80;51;73;53;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;68%;66%;4
Boise, ID;86;59;83;55;Mostly sunny;N;9;38%;0%;10
Boston, MA;90;71;88;69;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;53%;6%;9
Bridgeport, CT;83;66;82;66;Decreasing clouds;SSW;7;67%;27%;10
Buffalo, NY;82;67;85;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;60%;44%;10
Burlington, VT;93;70;93;71;A t-storm in spots;S;8;49%;50%;9
Caribou, ME;93;60;86;63;A t-storm in spots;S;7;59%;56%;9
Casper, WY;78;49;80;45;Partly sunny;NE;14;34%;44%;8
Charleston, SC;85;72;87;74;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;66%;13%;12
Charleston, WV;87;64;88;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;65%;67%;11
Charlotte, NC;85;66;91;70;Nice with sunshine;SSW;4;55%;20%;12
Cheyenne, WY;79;55;78;52;Sun and clouds;SW;12;34%;31%;10
Chicago, IL;88;69;81;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;64%;52%;7
Cleveland, OH;80;70;84;68;A t-storm in spots;S;7;60%;74%;10
Columbia, SC;89;68;92;71;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;57%;12%;12
Columbus, OH;92;67;87;67;A t-storm in spots;S;8;60%;58%;10
Concord, NH;92;64;92;64;Partly sunny;S;5;51%;22%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;75;93;76;Humid with some sun;S;14;65%;5%;11
Denver, CO;88;59;87;60;Sun and some clouds;WSW;7;27%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;82;64;85;67;Humid and warmer;SSW;8;71%;72%;11
Detroit, MI;89;70;86;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;62%;57%;7
Dodge City, KS;85;62;90;59;A severe t-storm;S;15;62%;76%;8
Duluth, MN;65;50;71;56;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;65%;80%;9
El Paso, TX;100;72;102;75;Sunny and hot;WSW;10;13%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;71;52;57;46;Spotty showers;S;6;83%;91%;1
Fargo, ND;75;57;72;55;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;72%;66%;6
Grand Junction, CO;90;60;93;63;Partly sunny;S;9;16%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;90;68;79;63;Not as warm;WSW;8;77%;47%;6
Hartford, CT;91;67;88;67;Decreasing clouds;S;7;57%;20%;9
Helena, MT;76;55;76;52;A p.m. t-storm;W;14;44%;62%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;72;86;72;A shower or two;ENE;11;56%;81%;11
Houston, TX;86;76;91;78;A t-storm in spots;S;8;69%;49%;7
Indianapolis, IN;91;70;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;66%;68%;6
Jackson, MS;93;72;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;60%;47%;12
Jacksonville, FL;89;72;91;71;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;16%;12
Juneau, AK;57;48;58;47;Spotty showers;ESE;8;72%;88%;2
Kansas City, MO;84;69;90;71;Humid and warmer;S;8;60%;68%;11
Knoxville, TN;89;67;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;64%;64%;11
Las Vegas, NV;106;78;107;79;Sunshine and hot;W;7;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;88;67;86;66;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;63%;75%;6
Little Rock, AR;88;69;84;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;77%;72%;8
Long Beach, CA;75;62;74;63;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;67%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;78;61;Some sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;92;71;84;69;Not as hot but humid;SSE;8;66%;58%;6
Madison, WI;77;63;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;60%;10
Memphis, TN;93;72;87;73;Showers and t-storms;S;8;69%;77%;11
Miami, FL;89;80;89;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;69%;55%;5
Milwaukee, WI;88;65;81;64;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;65%;55%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;60;82;65;A severe t-storm;SW;8;63%;84%;9
Mobile, AL;91;74;90;77;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;21%;11
Montgomery, AL;92;69;88;70;Mostly sunny;SW;5;62%;54%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;65;54;63;52;A t-storm in spots;S;9;78%;59%;10
Nashville, TN;90;69;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;66%;57%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;74;91;77;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;51%;11
New York, NY;84;69;84;70;Decreasing clouds;S;7;62%;33%;6
Newark, NJ;85;67;84;68;A t-storm in spots;S;6;62%;49%;9
Norfolk, VA;81;67;82;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;74%;55%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;85;69;89;69;Clouds and sun;S;10;75%;70%;11
Olympia, WA;68;52;70;48;Partly sunny;W;6;59%;15%;4
Omaha, NE;81;65;87;63;A severe t-storm;S;11;70%;94%;10
Orlando, FL;92;76;95;76;A t-storm in spots;S;5;62%;51%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;67;85;68;A t-storm in spots;S;6;66%;54%;5
Phoenix, AZ;105;78;108;80;Sunny and very warm;W;7;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;65;88;69;Humid with some sun;S;6;59%;57%;11
Portland, ME;89;64;76;62;Mostly sunny;E;7;78%;41%;10
Portland, OR;69;57;74;52;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;56%;13%;9
Providence, RI;89;66;87;65;Periods of sun;SSW;7;57%;4%;10
Raleigh, NC;83;67;88;70;Partly sunny;S;5;65%;39%;11
Reno, NV;91;55;91;57;Sunny and very warm;WNW;7;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;81;67;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;69%;53%;11
Roswell, NM;96;64;106;69;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;14%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;91;59;95;57;Sunny and hot;S;6;41%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;85;64;89;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;24%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;76;95;76;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;65%;25%;11
San Diego, CA;72;66;73;64;Clouds breaking;W;7;59%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;67;57;69;55;Low clouds, then sun;SW;14;65%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;88;71;92;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;64%;29%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;56;70;53;Mostly cloudy;N;6;65%;17%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;78;58;83;58;A severe t-storm;W;6;71%;84%;6
Spokane, WA;75;57;76;53;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;8;49%;9%;6
Springfield, IL;90;69;87;70;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;6;67%;63%;8
St. Louis, MO;92;70;87;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;64%;59%;11
Tampa, FL;90;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;68%;73%;12
Toledo, OH;88;68;84;64;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;66%;59%;6
Tucson, AZ;103;71;105;72;Sunny and hot;W;6;10%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;71;88;71;Humid with some sun;SE;8;73%;70%;10
Vero Beach, FL;89;73;89;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;75%;56%;9
Washington, DC;77;69;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;72%;63%;9
Wichita, KS;85;68;92;67;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;63%;73%;11
Wilmington, DE;82;68;83;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;72%;55%;5
