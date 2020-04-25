US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;43;52;40;Cooler with rain;N;5;63%;90%;2
Albuquerque, NM;76;50;85;57;Partly sunny;WNW;7;15%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;50;31;50;32;Sunny;N;5;56%;0%;4
Asheville, NC;63;49;60;44;Inc. clouds;NW;10;54%;82%;6
Atlanta, GA;77;53;64;47;Sunshine and cooler;NW;14;51%;14%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;55;48;59;47;Rain and a t-storm;W;15;93%;86%;2
Austin, TX;81;56;86;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;40%;0%;11
Baltimore, MD;65;51;62;48;Periods of rain;N;9;79%;83%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;84;56;81;52;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;47%;0%;11
Billings, MT;70;46;73;43;Partly sunny;ESE;11;37%;52%;6
Birmingham, AL;76;51;67;44;Mostly sunny;NW;12;49%;7%;10
Bismarck, ND;62;37;72;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;13;45%;28%;6
Boise, ID;73;50;72;51;Clouds and sunshine;E;7;45%;8%;8
Boston, MA;54;41;51;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNE;11;64%;91%;2
Bridgeport, CT;62;43;48;41;Rain and drizzle;NNE;16;79%;92%;2
Buffalo, NY;61;43;48;39;Chilly with rain;NNE;12;80%;89%;2
Burlington, VT;62;38;53;40;A little p.m. rain;NNE;6;58%;91%;2
Caribou, ME;51;26;53;34;Mainly cloudy;NE;4;37%;44%;3
Casper, WY;62;38;67;38;Partly sunny;SSW;14;40%;59%;5
Charleston, SC;77;67;79;53;Sunshine and nice;WNW;12;45%;15%;10
Charleston, WV;66;54;56;42;Cooler with rain;NW;7;76%;91%;2
Charlotte, NC;69;57;70;49;Partly sunny, nice;W;11;49%;20%;10
Cheyenne, WY;58;39;65;41;Clouds and sun;W;14;39%;36%;6
Chicago, IL;44;43;52;37;Clearing;N;18;54%;4%;7
Cleveland, OH;55;46;50;41;A little rain, windy;NE;22;80%;66%;2
Columbia, SC;82;59;75;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;35%;20%;10
Columbus, OH;67;50;52;36;Morning rain, cloudy;N;12;83%;77%;2
Concord, NH;63;37;55;36;Cooler, p.m. rain;NE;7;54%;90%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;55;83;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;6;44%;2%;10
Denver, CO;65;44;74;47;Warmer;SW;8;35%;36%;7
Des Moines, IA;68;45;68;52;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;7;55%;68%;8
Detroit, MI;56;43;57;37;A shower in the a.m.;N;14;61%;55%;3
Dodge City, KS;70;44;80;52;Warmer with some sun;SSE;16;43%;27%;9
Duluth, MN;47;34;45;36;Partly sunny;NE;12;63%;75%;4
El Paso, TX;85;60;95;65;Mostly sunny;S;7;17%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;40;19;46;21;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;5;39%;0%;4
Fargo, ND;68;43;67;46;Partly sunny;SSE;9;57%;56%;7
Grand Junction, CO;70;46;74;48;Periods of sun;E;9;24%;25%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;55;41;61;35;Turning sunny;ESE;13;47%;1%;7
Hartford, CT;65;41;49;41;Rain and drizzle;NNE;14;71%;93%;2
Helena, MT;66;44;69;43;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;30%;5%;7
Honolulu, HI;82;71;84;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;16;57%;44%;12
Houston, TX;80;60;86;60;Mostly sunny;S;7;44%;0%;11
Indianapolis, IN;68;44;59;37;Cooler;NNW;14;64%;55%;5
Jackson, MS;75;52;73;48;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;9;49%;5%;10
Jacksonville, FL;88;68;84;55;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;10;42%;7%;11
Juneau, AK;51;39;51;40;A little rain;E;11;71%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;66;45;70;56;Sunny intervals;SE;4;53%;57%;9
Knoxville, TN;64;50;55;43;A shower or two;W;11;69%;81%;6
Las Vegas, NV;92;68;96;67;Partly sunny and hot;W;7;15%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;65;49;52;38;Cooler with rain;NW;14;83%;74%;2
Little Rock, AR;70;48;74;49;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;49%;6%;10
Long Beach, CA;85;61;81;60;High clouds and nice;SSE;6;52%;2%;10
Los Angeles, CA;92;63;86;62;High clouds, warm;S;6;50%;2%;10
Louisville, KY;66;49;56;40;A few showers;NW;12;74%;73%;3
Madison, WI;56;38;61;37;Turning sunny;ESE;8;43%;7%;7
Memphis, TN;66;48;68;47;Mostly sunny;SE;12;50%;4%;10
Miami, FL;87;78;85;72;A strong t-storm;SW;8;78%;68%;3
Milwaukee, WI;48;41;53;37;Turning sunny;N;14;52%;8%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;44;66;52;A shower or two;S;8;55%;75%;7
Mobile, AL;87;59;80;51;Mostly sunny, nice;N;9;45%;2%;11
Montgomery, AL;80;52;70;45;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;10;48%;13%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;31;24;30;16;A bit of p.m. snow;ENE;20;90%;86%;2
Nashville, TN;64;49;56;41;A shower or two;NNW;12;67%;59%;3
New Orleans, LA;86;64;80;60;Mostly sunny;NE;9;46%;0%;11
New York, NY;63;46;50;43;Rain and drizzle;N;9;83%;94%;2
Newark, NJ;62;45;50;43;Rain and drizzle;N;15;86%;95%;2
Norfolk, VA;59;54;79;52;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;12;55%;44%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;74;49;78;60;Partly sunny;SSE;7;51%;27%;10
Olympia, WA;60;41;66;45;Rather cloudy;SSW;6;54%;76%;5
Omaha, NE;67;42;72;54;Sun and clouds, nice;SSE;7;51%;58%;8
Orlando, FL;86;72;88;59;Partly sunny;WNW;10;59%;11%;11
Philadelphia, PA;68;47;57;45;Rain and drizzle;NNW;9;86%;92%;2
Phoenix, AZ;99;69;102;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;14%;2%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;68;48;51;41;Periods of rain;NNW;8;90%;85%;2
Portland, ME;51;39;50;38;A little p.m. rain;NNE;7;64%;91%;2
Portland, OR;66;41;68;49;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;58%;75%;5
Providence, RI;61;39;52;41;Rain and drizzle;N;9;69%;93%;2
Raleigh, NC;63;60;75;51;Clearing and warmer;WSW;12;50%;32%;9
Reno, NV;78;47;76;45;Mostly sunny, warm;W;9;26%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;62;52;73;47;Clouds breaking;W;10;65%;62%;8
Roswell, NM;80;52;91;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;13;28%;3%;11
Sacramento, CA;89;54;84;49;Mostly sunny;S;7;50%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;71;55;75;53;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;7;32%;6%;9
San Antonio, TX;82;55;86;59;Mostly sunny;SE;7;45%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;80;61;79;60;High clouds;SSW;7;62%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;72;54;64;52;Mostly sunny;W;14;64%;3%;9
Savannah, GA;82;62;80;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;49%;11%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;46;64;49;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;75%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;59;39;72;48;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;48%;28%;8
Spokane, WA;61;40;64;48;Partly sunny;SE;8;39%;27%;6
Springfield, IL;50;42;62;38;Turning sunny;WSW;12;60%;7%;8
St. Louis, MO;58;44;64;42;Partly sunny;E;11;49%;12%;9
Tampa, FL;84;74;84;62;Partly sunny, humid;NW;8;72%;10%;9
Toledo, OH;52;42;57;34;A shower in the a.m.;N;14;64%;55%;2
Tucson, AZ;96;63;99;66;Very hot;WSW;6;12%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;74;47;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;48%;58%;9
Vero Beach, FL;85;72;84;63;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;78%;52%;4
Washington, DC;64;50;64;47;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;90%;85%;3
Wichita, KS;71;45;75;57;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;47%;30%;9
Wilmington, DE;64;47;58;44;Rain and drizzle;NNW;9;94%;91%;2
_____
