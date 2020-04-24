US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;36;64;44;Increasing clouds;ESE;5;40%;21%;8
Albuquerque, NM;74;47;77;48;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;19%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;49;35;50;33;Mostly sunny;N;7;61%;0%;4
Asheville, NC;66;48;66;50;Strong thunderstorms;SE;8;75%;88%;3
Atlanta, GA;70;52;77;54;A strong t-storm;W;9;72%;54%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;52;47;56;48;Sun, then clouds;ESE;8;68%;76%;8
Austin, TX;95;61;83;56;Sunshine, not as hot;NNE;7;41%;2%;11
Baltimore, MD;58;49;66;51;Inc. clouds;E;5;61%;88%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;85;64;84;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;51%;4%;11
Billings, MT;61;37;70;47;Clouds and sun;S;8;39%;6%;7
Birmingham, AL;74;55;76;52;Clearing;WNW;12;61%;36%;6
Bismarck, ND;67;43;60;36;Cooler;NNW;11;54%;31%;3
Boise, ID;65;45;73;49;Warmer;ENE;7;43%;30%;6
Boston, MA;45;37;55;41;Mostly sunny;S;8;55%;9%;8
Bridgeport, CT;49;39;58;44;Sun, then clouds;SSE;7;56%;27%;8
Buffalo, NY;54;37;58;43;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;56%;83%;5
Burlington, VT;57;32;58;37;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;34%;27%;7
Caribou, ME;50;26;51;26;Partly sunny;NNW;9;32%;4%;7
Casper, WY;55;30;61;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;45%;27%;6
Charleston, SC;78;61;78;68;Clouds and sun;S;7;62%;19%;10
Charleston, WV;63;46;69;54;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;6;72%;94%;2
Charlotte, NC;77;56;73;59;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;62%;80%;3
Cheyenne, WY;50;34;56;38;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;53%;41%;5
Chicago, IL;43;42;46;41;Breezy with rain;N;15;87%;87%;1
Cleveland, OH;50;42;54;44;Cloudy;NE;12;65%;85%;3
Columbia, SC;80;59;82;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;56%;60%;7
Columbus, OH;65;46;66;46;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;73%;96%;2
Concord, NH;56;32;63;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;4;31%;13%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;56;77;55;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;13;50%;0%;10
Denver, CO;57;38;62;44;Turning cloudy;SSE;6;54%;27%;6
Des Moines, IA;62;45;66;45;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;9;55%;66%;4
Detroit, MI;57;36;54;42;Cloudy;NNE;8;66%;72%;2
Dodge City, KS;61;40;70;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;52%;8%;9
Duluth, MN;58;35;47;35;Chilly with some sun;ENE;10;65%;14%;7
El Paso, TX;90;60;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;SE;8;19%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;40;20;40;18;Sunny, but cold;NE;9;40%;0%;4
Fargo, ND;67;40;61;41;Partly sunny;NE;4;64%;44%;6
Grand Junction, CO;64;39;69;46;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;27%;4%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;54;36;55;40;Cloudy;NE;10;65%;32%;2
Hartford, CT;48;34;64;40;Clouds rolling in;S;5;51%;18%;8
Helena, MT;61;37;68;44;Pleasant and warmer;SW;8;37%;9%;5
Honolulu, HI;84;72;82;71;Breezy with sunshine;ENE;16;55%;15%;12
Houston, TX;91;66;86;61;Mostly sunny;N;8;44%;35%;11
Indianapolis, IN;66;52;65;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNE;8;67%;93%;2
Jackson, MS;79;61;76;51;Mostly sunny;NW;12;62%;15%;8
Jacksonville, FL;79;67;88;69;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;60%;10%;11
Juneau, AK;48;39;51;38;Periods of rain;NE;8;76%;74%;1
Kansas City, MO;62;50;65;45;Decreasing clouds;NW;11;59%;44%;9
Knoxville, TN;68;52;72;53;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;7;76%;88%;3
Las Vegas, NV;86;64;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;18%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;63;50;64;47;Periods of rain;SE;9;77%;87%;2
Little Rock, AR;74;55;70;48;Partial sunshine;NW;12;62%;12%;7
Long Beach, CA;91;64;83;59;Abundant sunshine;S;6;47%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;95;68;91;64;Plenty of sun;S;6;38%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;70;53;65;48;Periods of rain;NE;8;74%;92%;2
Madison, WI;55;38;57;36;Cloudy;NE;8;57%;27%;3
Memphis, TN;74;58;66;50;Cooler;NW;15;77%;34%;3
Miami, FL;90;80;90;79;Couple of t-storms;SSW;11;74%;72%;7
Milwaukee, WI;47;38;48;40;Cloudy and chilly;N;11;60%;30%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;44;66;45;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;62%;69%;6
Mobile, AL;83;62;86;60;Partly sunny;NW;8;59%;7%;11
Montgomery, AL;74;54;80;53;Decreasing clouds;WNW;9;64%;29%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;30;18;31;22;Windy;NE;31;54%;23%;8
Nashville, TN;72;55;67;50;Showers and t-storms;W;10;74%;75%;3
New Orleans, LA;83;68;86;66;Nice with sunshine;NNW;9;54%;27%;11
New York, NY;50;43;62;46;Sun, then clouds;SE;6;53%;57%;8
Newark, NJ;51;41;62;46;Sun, then clouds;SE;6;54%;31%;8
Norfolk, VA;79;52;61;55;Decreasing clouds;E;9;75%;70%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;74;51;71;47;Mostly sunny;W;12;53%;2%;10
Olympia, WA;62;48;62;40;Periods of rain;SSW;12;71%;74%;2
Omaha, NE;62;44;67;43;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;59%;67%;8
Orlando, FL;79;70;90;72;Couple of t-storms;SW;8;70%;62%;5
Philadelphia, PA;52;44;65;47;Inc. clouds;SE;6;52%;85%;7
Phoenix, AZ;99;70;101;70;Mostly sunny;NW;5;13%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;62;41;66;48;A little p.m. rain;ESE;5;63%;93%;3
Portland, ME;47;37;53;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;47%;7%;7
Portland, OR;63;53;64;42;Rain at times;WSW;7;71%;68%;2
Providence, RI;46;35;63;39;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;11%;8
Raleigh, NC;78;55;69;60;Not as warm;ESE;8;69%;70%;3
Reno, NV;77;49;78;48;High clouds and warm;W;9;28%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;74;48;64;52;Mainly cloudy, cool;ESE;6;66%;81%;4
Roswell, NM;88;48;80;51;Partly sunny;SSE;7;33%;3%;11
Sacramento, CA;90;56;87;53;High clouds;SSW;6;49%;1%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;63;46;69;54;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;33%;3%;9
San Antonio, TX;98;64;85;57;Lots of sun, cooler;NE;11;42%;3%;11
San Diego, CA;80;61;78;59;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;62%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;72;55;71;54;High clouds;W;11;66%;1%;9
Savannah, GA;82;59;82;63;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;65%;13%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;51;62;47;Rain, breezy;SSW;14;72%;73%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;66;41;66;39;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;59%;69%;5
Spokane, WA;62;44;62;40;Showers around;SW;10;58%;72%;2
Springfield, IL;67;48;54;39;Periods of rain;N;14;88%;75%;2
St. Louis, MO;74;54;58;43;Periods of rain;NNW;10;81%;72%;2
Tampa, FL;79;74;86;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;80%;86%;4
Toledo, OH;59;40;51;42;A little p.m. rain;NE;8;75%;91%;2
Tucson, AZ;94;63;96;65;Very hot;E;6;14%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;78;55;73;48;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;9;53%;2%;9
Vero Beach, FL;81;72;87;71;Couple of t-storms;SW;7;79%;73%;3
Washington, DC;61;46;63;51;Inc. clouds;SE;5;63%;90%;5
Wichita, KS;63;49;70;43;Mostly sunny;NW;11;51%;2%;9
Wilmington, DE;53;44;64;47;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;55%;84%;7
_____
