US Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;50;44;71;29;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;14;73%;60%;1

Albuquerque, NM;55;35;58;42;Increasing clouds;S;11;40%;9%;5

Anchorage, AK;37;28;39;27;More clouds than sun;S;5;70%;44%;2

Asheville, NC;75;63;76;54;Showers around;W;8;56%;90%;2

Atlanta, GA;81;63;77;60;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;66%;91%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;56;49;67;50;A shower in the p.m.;SW;15;85%;67%;2

Austin, TX;81;64;65;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;80%;66%;2

Baltimore, MD;65;59;78;50;A p.m. t-storm;W;13;68%;66%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;84;71;84;64;Showers and t-storms;N;9;70%;89%;3

Billings, MT;30;18;39;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;6;59%;4%;3

Birmingham, AL;81;66;76;59;Strong thunderstorms;NNE;9;75%;100%;2

Bismarck, ND;24;5;25;15;Sunny and cold;SE;6;51%;13%;4

Boise, ID;57;36;59;34;Partly sunny;NE;6;54%;3%;5

Boston, MA;45;42;69;40;Spotty showers;WSW;18;72%;63%;1

Bridgeport, CT;48;43;65;39;A shower;W;17;90%;60%;1

Buffalo, NY;53;50;63;23;Morning rain;W;25;77%;69%;2

Burlington, VT;51;44;66;25;A little rain;NW;18;64%;80%;1

Caribou, ME;41;33;47;21;Occasional rain;WSW;9;81%;80%;1

Casper, WY;28;14;40;24;Morning snow showers;SW;10;62%;61%;2

Charleston, SC;78;66;77;65;Partial sunshine;SSW;11;74%;18%;7

Charleston, WV;70;67;74;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;14;60%;80%;2

Charlotte, NC;79;65;83;62;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;11;54%;72%;5

Cheyenne, WY;33;14;26;20;Morning snow showers;SSW;13;84%;67%;2

Chicago, IL;61;41;42;28;Very windy, flurries;N;26;72%;56%;2

Cleveland, OH;58;54;66;29;Windy;N;27;73%;61%;2

Columbia, SC;85;66;86;66;Warm with some sun;SW;9;55%;60%;6

Columbus, OH;64;62;69;28;Windy;NW;22;73%;70%;3

Concord, NH;44;38;64;34;Spotty showers;WNW;13;73%;64%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;56;57;40;A morning shower;NNE;15;69%;60%;2

Denver, CO;38;20;32;24;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;7;80%;36%;3

Des Moines, IA;64;23;34;23;Windy and colder;N;22;57%;1%;5

Detroit, MI;52;47;63;23;Windy;NW;25;56%;57%;1

Dodge City, KS;71;22;42;21;Partly sunny, colder;ENE;17;45%;3%;6

Duluth, MN;37;18;29;14;Windy and colder;WNW;20;58%;2%;4

El Paso, TX;64;41;70;48;Mostly sunny;E;7;39%;0%;7

Fairbanks, AK;35;29;36;20;Overcast, flurries;SW;8;67%;80%;1

Fargo, ND;22;1;13;1;Partly sunny, cold;SW;13;63%;1%;4

Grand Junction, CO;44;33;49;30;Rain/snow showers;E;6;53%;72%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;52;41;46;20;Windy;NNW;24;71%;57%;1

Hartford, CT;50;42;68;37;Showers;WSW;14;85%;83%;1

Helena, MT;31;14;45;25;Partly sunny;SW;4;53%;5%;4

Honolulu, HI;80;71;82;68;Mainly cloudy;ENE;5;70%;75%;5

Houston, TX;84;70;76;60;A strong t-storm;NNE;6;77%;66%;2

Indianapolis, IN;66;61;66;26;Windy;N;24;60%;63%;2

Jackson, MS;85;69;77;58;Strong thunderstorms;E;9;77%;100%;2

Jacksonville, FL;85;65;86;65;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;8;63%;11%;7

Juneau, AK;45;29;43;30;Partly sunny;ENE;6;79%;70%;1

Kansas City, MO;77;33;41;25;Mostly sunny, colder;N;15;47%;5%;5

Knoxville, TN;79;66;70;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;10;69%;96%;1

Las Vegas, NV;60;43;60;47;Some sun, a shower;NE;6;52%;57%;4

Lexington, KY;72;64;72;33;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;19;67%;62%;2

Little Rock, AR;75;66;70;41;A little a.m. rain;NNE;9;60%;60%;2

Long Beach, CA;60;49;63;51;Low clouds breaking;WNW;5;62%;55%;4

Los Angeles, CA;62;49;64;51;Low clouds breaking;W;6;66%;55%;4

Louisville, KY;73;67;73;33;Spotty showers;NNW;15;57%;64%;2

Madison, WI;49;31;35;18;A bit of a.m. snow;N;23;61%;58%;2

Memphis, TN;77;68;74;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;12;74%;66%;2

Miami, FL;81;75;82;74;Partly sunny;E;13;60%;27%;8

Milwaukee, WI;49;38;38;24;Windy and colder;N;26;55%;10%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;20;32;18;Windy and colder;N;22;48%;1%;4

Mobile, AL;80;69;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;78%;81%;7

Montgomery, AL;81;65;80;61;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;71%;85%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;28;27;44;4;Spotty showers;WNW;26;95%;80%;1

Nashville, TN;77;67;74;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;10;71%;67%;2

New Orleans, LA;84;71;84;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;70%;85%;4

New York, NY;54;48;75;46;Warmer with a shower;WSW;19;68%;60%;1

Newark, NJ;53;48;75;42;Warmer with a shower;W;15;71%;60%;2

Norfolk, VA;83;65;83;57;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;14;59%;72%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;75;37;47;29;Partly sunny, colder;NE;16;56%;5%;6

Olympia, WA;61;33;63;34;Partly sunny;SW;3;67%;11%;4

Omaha, NE;55;18;31;21;Breezy and colder;N;19;60%;1%;5

Orlando, FL;87;64;89;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;57%;4%;8

Philadelphia, PA;57;53;76;45;A t-storm, warmer;WSW;13;72%;60%;2

Phoenix, AZ;63;48;68;51;Mostly sunny, cool;WNW;5;50%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;66;61;72;27;Showers and t-storms;WNW;19;59%;69%;4

Portland, ME;43;39;57;34;Spotty showers;WSW;14;84%;63%;1

Portland, OR;63;37;67;38;Periods of sun;NNW;6;63%;13%;4

Providence, RI;49;41;65;40;Spotty showers;WSW;14;82%;75%;1

Raleigh, NC;79;65;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;SW;12;61%;56%;5

Reno, NV;44;23;49;28;Mostly sunny, cold;W;4;55%;26%;5

Richmond, VA;81;69;84;55;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;53%;69%;5

Roswell, NM;68;38;59;40;Mostly sunny;SE;9;57%;0%;7

Sacramento, CA;60;40;65;41;Clouds and sun, cool;NNW;5;67%;42%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;49;37;53;37;A couple of showers;ESE;7;56%;73%;2

San Antonio, TX;83;64;66;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;12;80%;79%;2

San Diego, CA;62;53;64;54;Low clouds breaking;NW;6;62%;53%;3

San Francisco, CA;59;47;61;47;Low clouds breaking;WNW;6;71%;36%;3

Savannah, GA;83;66;84;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;68%;20%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;40;61;41;Clouds and sun;NE;6;64%;18%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;42;11;27;13;Partly sunny, colder;ESE;14;60%;1%;5

Spokane, WA;56;29;56;33;Sun and clouds;S;2;52%;15%;2

Springfield, IL;70;48;48;26;Windy and cooler;NNE;23;65%;7%;4

St. Louis, MO;71;53;59;30;Windy and cooler;N;19;59%;7%;3

Tampa, FL;88;65;87;65;Sunny;NNE;6;67%;3%;8

Toledo, OH;56;56;63;24;Windy;NNE;23;73%;57%;1

Tucson, AZ;60;41;68;47;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;48%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;76;42;47;29;Partly sunny;NNE;10;53%;4%;4

Vero Beach, FL;84;68;84;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;13;60%;25%;8

Washington, DC;72;66;82;48;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;11;62%;84%;2

Wichita, KS;75;28;43;24;Partly sunny, colder;NE;16;45%;6%;6

Wilmington, DE;59;55;76;45;A t-storm, warmer;WSW;14;74%;61%;2

