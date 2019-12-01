US Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;28;26;33;25;Windy with snow;N;20;77%;93%;0

Albuquerque, NM;41;26;48;30;Partly sunny;NNE;3;53%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;34;26;28;18;A little snow;NNE;9;70%;87%;0

Asheville, NC;60;33;40;29;Windy and colder;NW;20;63%;33%;2

Atlanta, GA;63;37;44;32;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;13;59%;3%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;52;42;44;35;Cloudy with a shower;NW;14;99%;81%;1

Austin, TX;67;41;65;40;Partly sunny;SSW;3;34%;0%;3

Baltimore, MD;47;40;45;35;Showers of rain/snow;NW;9;72%;76%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;69;40;56;33;Sunny and cooler;N;8;51%;1%;3

Billings, MT;34;28;43;32;Not as cold;WSW;11;56%;7%;2

Birmingham, AL;66;34;45;29;Chilly with some sun;NW;10;60%;0%;3

Bismarck, ND;25;16;37;27;Not as cold;W;7;83%;3%;2

Boise, ID;36;31;38;31;A wintry mix;NNE;5;81%;58%;1

Boston, MA;37;35;41;30;Rain and snow;N;26;84%;96%;0

Bridgeport, CT;33;32;40;29;Rain and drizzle;N;24;89%;90%;0

Buffalo, NY;38;31;33;22;Some morning snow;NNW;11;82%;80%;0

Burlington, VT;26;23;34;20;A bit of snow;N;10;54%;81%;1

Caribou, ME;22;4;23;14;Partly sunny;NNE;5;66%;27%;2

Casper, WY;27;23;38;27;Not as cold;SSW;22;61%;6%;2

Charleston, SC;68;45;55;35;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;12;54%;1%;3

Charleston, WV;61;36;41;32;Some snow, cooler;WNW;7;83%;89%;1

Charlotte, NC;67;40;52;33;Cooler;WNW;10;49%;4%;2

Cheyenne, WY;37;19;44;34;Milder;W;10;54%;12%;2

Chicago, IL;41;30;36;28;Clouds breaking;WSW;13;65%;9%;1

Cleveland, OH;53;36;40;33;Morning snow showers;N;17;78%;86%;1

Columbia, SC;67;42;55;31;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;9;50%;3%;3

Columbus, OH;54;34;37;29;A snow shower;NW;11;82%;57%;1

Concord, NH;29;24;31;25;Cloudy, snow, windy;NNE;20;79%;95%;0

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;57;35;57;38;Partly sunny;SSE;7;45%;1%;3

Denver, CO;39;22;50;32;Sunshine and milder;S;6;45%;13%;3

Des Moines, IA;33;21;38;29;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;61%;2%;2

Detroit, MI;46;34;37;26;Low clouds;NW;9;77%;29%;0

Dodge City, KS;45;20;54;30;Not as cool;SSW;13;46%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;28;9;28;22;Plenty of sun;SW;7;69%;42%;2

El Paso, TX;56;31;61;36;Sunny;NNW;4;38%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;20;10;17;7;Cloudy with flurries;W;6;63%;89%;0

Fargo, ND;21;8;26;21;Partly sunny;SW;12;76%;5%;2

Grand Junction, CO;38;20;40;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;59%;2%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;36;28;35;25;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;75%;12%;1

Hartford, CT;32;31;38;31;Afternoon snow;N;20;81%;88%;1

Helena, MT;21;18;38;31;Not as cold;SSE;5;70%;8%;2

Honolulu, HI;82;73;82;73;Breezy with some sun;ENE;15;62%;55%;3

Houston, TX;65;44;62;42;Sunshine;ESE;7;44%;0%;3

Indianapolis, IN;43;32;37;28;Cloudy and chilly;WNW;11;77%;7%;1

Jackson, MS;60;34;50;29;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;51%;0%;3

Jacksonville, FL;80;48;59;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;13;51%;3%;3

Juneau, AK;39;37;41;34;Periods of rain;SE;12;93%;84%;0

Kansas City, MO;37;25;46;33;Plenty of sun;SW;5;53%;0%;2

Knoxville, TN;59;36;41;32;Cloudy;WNW;8;66%;27%;1

Las Vegas, NV;52;38;58;42;Clouds and sun, cool;NW;4;48%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;55;34;38;30;A snow shower;WNW;11;85%;80%;1

Little Rock, AR;50;32;49;30;Mostly sunny;SW;8;50%;0%;3

Long Beach, CA;64;47;66;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;4;59%;2%;1

Los Angeles, CA;65;51;68;51;Mostly cloudy;N;4;57%;2%;1

Louisville, KY;51;35;40;30;Cloudy and cooler;WNW;11;74%;3%;1

Madison, WI;36;23;33;23;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;61%;1%;2

Memphis, TN;50;33;44;30;Some sun;SW;10;57%;0%;3

Miami, FL;81;71;83;52;Partly sunny;NW;13;61%;26%;4

Milwaukee, WI;40;27;35;25;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;71%;8%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;10;27;22;Mostly sunny;S;6;76%;6%;2

Mobile, AL;72;40;55;32;Sunny and cooler;NNW;10;49%;1%;3

Montgomery, AL;71;35;46;31;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;9;60%;0%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;22;9;18;15;Mostly cloudy, windy;NE;31;65%;81%;1

Nashville, TN;53;35;41;26;Partly sunny;WNW;9;62%;1%;1

New Orleans, LA;70;45;56;39;Plenty of sun;N;12;50%;2%;3

New York, NY;39;37;40;32;Morning rain;NNW;11;90%;92%;0

Newark, NJ;38;36;39;31;Rain, then snow;NNW;10;90%;93%;0

Norfolk, VA;64;45;50;38;Cooler;WNW;9;62%;80%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;50;29;53;35;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;1%;3

Olympia, WA;41;32;47;34;Becoming cloudy;SSW;1;93%;21%;1

Omaha, NE;31;18;41;29;Not as cold;SW;8;63%;4%;2

Orlando, FL;83;61;65;41;Sunny and cooler;NNW;14;44%;6%;4

Philadelphia, PA;45;39;41;32;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;8;89%;87%;1

Phoenix, AZ;67;44;69;49;Partly sunny;NE;4;49%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;51;35;39;32;A little snow;NW;9;86%;71%;1

Portland, ME;34;28;33;28;A bit of snow, windy;N;25;70%;92%;0

Portland, OR;42;31;48;32;Partly sunny;NE;5;83%;14%;2

Providence, RI;36;33;41;29;Rain, then snow late;N;20;81%;87%;0

Raleigh, NC;65;40;51;36;Cooler with some sun;WNW;9;54%;16%;2

Reno, NV;40;35;42;34;Bit of rain, snow;S;5;82%;67%;1

Richmond, VA;51;39;50;34;Spotty p.m. showers;NW;8;66%;84%;1

Roswell, NM;54;28;58;33;Partly sunny;W;4;51%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;54;51;60;52;A touch of rain;NE;8;81%;81%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;37;25;39;30;Cloudy;NNW;5;78%;30%;1

San Antonio, TX;67;39;67;38;Partly sunny;SSE;5;38%;0%;4

San Diego, CA;66;51;67;53;Mainly cloudy;N;6;64%;0%;2

San Francisco, CA;56;54;59;52;Occasional rain;NE;8;85%;84%;1

Savannah, GA;75;43;57;32;Cooler with sunshine;WNW;16;49%;0%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;36;49;40;Becoming cloudy;S;4;76%;27%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;28;9;33;25;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;77%;6%;2

Spokane, WA;32;28;38;30;Hazy sunshine;S;2;82%;36%;1

Springfield, IL;39;27;36;23;Partly sunny;WSW;11;70%;3%;2

St. Louis, MO;40;30;39;25;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;9;66%;3%;2

Tampa, FL;79;62;66;40;Partly sunny, cooler;N;10;69%;11%;4

Toledo, OH;47;34;39;27;Cloudy and colder;NNW;8;77%;20%;1

Tucson, AZ;70;44;71;46;Partly sunny;E;6;47%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;48;29;51;34;Partly sunny;S;5;51%;0%;3

Vero Beach, FL;82;65;74;39;Not as warm;NW;15;57%;13%;4

Washington, DC;49;41;47;36;Cloudy with a shower;NW;9;71%;76%;1

Wichita, KS;43;23;51;30;Mostly sunny, milder;S;7;54%;2%;3

Wilmington, DE;45;38;41;32;Rain and snow shower;NW;9;89%;90%;1

