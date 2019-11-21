US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;45;36;47;28;Spotty showers;WNW;20;66%;61%;1
Albuquerque, NM;44;32;50;31;Partly sunny;NNE;8;61%;3%;2
Anchorage, AK;43;36;43;33;A little rain;S;9;75%;74%;0
Asheville, NC;63;43;63;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;64%;76%;1
Atlanta, GA;65;44;68;58;Periods of sun;SSW;6;68%;69%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;53;46;56;34;Very windy;NW;22;71%;58%;1
Austin, TX;77;64;66;45;A morning t-storm;N;6;68%;58%;2
Baltimore, MD;55;46;55;33;Spotty showers;NW;15;64%;62%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;77;63;78;61;Periods of sun;S;7;77%;78%;2
Billings, MT;37;27;51;32;Mostly sunny, milder;WSW;15;40%;0%;2
Birmingham, AL;67;51;69;61;Mostly cloudy;S;6;80%;80%;1
Bismarck, ND;32;19;42;28;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;62%;0%;2
Boise, ID;48;26;49;26;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;55%;0%;2
Boston, MA;48;39;56;31;Increasingly windy;W;25;61%;55%;1
Bridgeport, CT;50;39;53;28;A shower;WNW;14;67%;55%;1
Buffalo, NY;47;39;42;31;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;23;70%;41%;1
Burlington, VT;38;32;45;24;A little rain, windy;WNW;20;68%;60%;1
Caribou, ME;31;21;39;22;A little icy mix;WSW;11;88%;90%;0
Casper, WY;24;15;38;26;Sunny and breezy;SSW;19;59%;2%;2
Charleston, SC;63;49;72;57;Partly sunny;SW;7;67%;27%;3
Charleston, WV;62;50;52;34;Cooler, morning rain;E;5;75%;76%;1
Charlotte, NC;62;49;68;53;Periods of sun;S;7;53%;30%;3
Cheyenne, WY;26;21;42;30;Not as cold;NW;7;63%;11%;3
Chicago, IL;53;29;38;29;Colder;SSW;7;62%;8%;2
Cleveland, OH;53;41;42;30;Cooler;SW;16;58%;7%;2
Columbia, SC;66;44;70;55;Partly sunny;SW;7;62%;40%;3
Columbus, OH;54;40;45;27;Some sun returning;E;8;59%;29%;2
Concord, NH;45;31;48;24;Windy;WNW;19;71%;56%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;50;53;37;Cooler, morning rain;NNW;15;71%;76%;1
Denver, CO;31;25;40;29;Not as cold;WSW;4;80%;24%;2
Des Moines, IA;44;22;40;27;Partly sunny;SW;5;54%;25%;2
Detroit, MI;50;32;41;25;Turning sunny;SW;9;61%;14%;2
Dodge City, KS;44;24;37;24;Partly sunny, cold;ESE;9;75%;71%;1
Duluth, MN;33;17;35;28;Mostly sunny;SW;9;58%;4%;2
El Paso, TX;63;41;59;38;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;58%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;28;26;30;22;Flurries;E;5;62%;89%;0
Fargo, ND;22;17;38;27;Not as cold;SSW;11;60%;1%;2
Grand Junction, CO;51;32;48;28;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;64%;54%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;51;30;39;27;Clouds breaking;SW;8;64%;7%;2
Hartford, CT;50;36;53;28;Windy;WNW;19;73%;55%;1
Helena, MT;39;17;43;25;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;75;85;75;Windy with some sun;ENE;20;63%;69%;4
Houston, TX;79;70;78;50;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;85%;75%;1
Indianapolis, IN;54;35;43;30;Some sun returning;ENE;7;67%;30%;2
Jackson, MS;74;58;73;54;Couple of t-storms;S;7;81%;90%;1
Jacksonville, FL;70;52;75;55;Partly sunny;S;5;68%;3%;4
Juneau, AK;44;41;45;39;Breezy with rain;SSE;17;91%;94%;0
Kansas City, MO;50;29;41;31;Rather cloudy;NNW;7;55%;56%;1
Knoxville, TN;62;51;56;52;A little rain;E;6;82%;87%;1
Las Vegas, NV;56;44;59;42;Sunny, but cool;NNW;5;50%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;57;48;51;39;Morning rain, cloudy;ENE;8;78%;78%;1
Little Rock, AR;62;53;55;42;Heavy rain;N;9;93%;91%;1
Long Beach, CA;63;51;71;51;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;55%;4%;3
Los Angeles, CA;66;52;70;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;60%;5%;3
Louisville, KY;59;45;49;38;Morning rain, cloudy;ENE;7;74%;84%;1
Madison, WI;52;24;37;24;Colder;SW;5;59%;5%;2
Memphis, TN;60;55;57;43;Periods of rain;NNE;10;82%;88%;1
Miami, FL;77;71;79;71;Partly sunny, nice;E;10;55%;25%;3
Milwaukee, WI;54;27;38;26;Colder;SW;6;58%;6%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;20;37;27;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;58%;2%;2
Mobile, AL;73;59;76;65;Mainly cloudy;S;6;75%;44%;3
Montgomery, AL;71;47;70;60;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;6;75%;73%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;27;23;29;1;Snow showers, windy;WNW;35;99%;82%;1
Nashville, TN;64;53;55;49;Cooler with rain;NE;6;83%;88%;1
New Orleans, LA;76;62;77;66;Partly sunny;S;7;77%;36%;3
New York, NY;53;46;54;33;A shower;NW;14;56%;55%;1
Newark, NJ;53;43;54;29;A shower;NW;12;60%;55%;2
Norfolk, VA;53;42;61;41;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;63%;42%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;58;37;43;31;Decreasing clouds;NNW;12;85%;33%;1
Olympia, WA;42;29;47;33;Partly sunny;SSW;2;84%;16%;2
Omaha, NE;39;20;40;25;Partly sunny;SSW;5;58%;34%;2
Orlando, FL;78;58;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;SE;3;57%;0%;4
Philadelphia, PA;56;44;55;31;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;14;65%;55%;1
Phoenix, AZ;63;52;66;47;Mostly sunny, cool;N;4;62%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;53;45;49;27;A shower in the a.m.;W;11;62%;56%;2
Portland, ME;46;35;49;28;Windy;W;19;68%;56%;1
Portland, OR;54;31;49;35;Partly sunny;NNE;4;80%;11%;2
Providence, RI;49;34;56;29;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;63%;55%;1
Raleigh, NC;59;45;65;49;A passing shower;NNE;6;59%;64%;2
Reno, NV;48;28;52;25;Mostly sunny, cool;S;4;59%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;56;47;58;34;Spotty showers;NNE;7;72%;77%;1
Roswell, NM;65;39;58;35;Mostly sunny;W;5;64%;4%;3
Sacramento, CA;66;42;67;39;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;62%;3%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;47;30;47;30;Decreasing clouds;ESE;4;63%;41%;1
San Antonio, TX;80;66;70;45;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;78%;42%;1
San Diego, CA;64;52;68;52;Mostly sunny;NE;6;65%;4%;3
San Francisco, CA;62;48;61;47;Mostly sunny;N;6;74%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;67;49;74;55;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;5;71%;6%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;34;47;39;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;76%;20%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;33;15;41;26;Not as cold;SSW;6;55%;2%;2
Spokane, WA;45;25;42;29;Partly sunny;SSE;1;78%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;60;28;43;30;Cooler;NNE;7;59%;57%;2
St. Louis, MO;63;36;45;34;Cooler;NE;7;63%;63%;1
Tampa, FL;77;56;78;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;67%;0%;4
Toledo, OH;54;37;44;26;Clearing;N;7;57%;18%;2
Tucson, AZ;60;45;62;43;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;4;73%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;64;39;43;31;Decreasing clouds;NNW;8;83%;35%;1
Vero Beach, FL;78;61;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;64%;10%;3
Washington, DC;54;48;55;31;Spotty showers;NW;15;75%;60%;1
Wichita, KS;46;32;38;27;Clearing;NNW;10;79%;42%;1
Wilmington, DE;53;44;55;30;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;15;74%;55%;1
_____
