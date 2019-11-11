US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;30;34;15;Morning snow;WNW;15;62%;71%;1
Albuquerque, NM;53;23;51;29;Sunny, but cool;ESE;5;40%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;38;31;39;31;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;69%;57%;1
Asheville, NC;65;34;39;15;A snow shower;NNW;15;76%;66%;2
Atlanta, GA;67;40;45;22;A little a.m. rain;N;14;65%;63%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;60;54;58;27;A little a.m. rain;NNW;18;68%;81%;1
Austin, TX;71;26;49;26;Mostly cloudy;N;11;33%;7%;3
Baltimore, MD;62;48;48;26;A little rain;NW;16;57%;62%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;81;36;45;23;Breezy and colder;N;14;52%;57%;4
Billings, MT;31;24;49;33;Increasing clouds;WSW;15;42%;61%;2
Birmingham, AL;73;31;38;21;A little a.m. rain;N;12;63%;56%;3
Bismarck, ND;12;4;32;25;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;9;72%;51%;1
Boise, ID;57;33;56;35;Turning out cloudy;NNW;6;50%;0%;2
Boston, MA;53;47;52;21;Rain and snow;WNW;20;68%;65%;1
Bridgeport, CT;59;44;48;20;Periods of rain;NW;19;62%;67%;1
Buffalo, NY;33;22;25;13;Very cold;WNW;16;66%;57%;1
Burlington, VT;29;22;30;10;Morning snow;WNW;16;64%;93%;1
Caribou, ME;27;20;30;14;On-and-off snow;W;7;87%;88%;0
Casper, WY;25;20;50;34;Milder;SSW;23;34%;2%;3
Charleston, SC;71;57;70;30;Periods of rain;N;10;81%;86%;1
Charleston, WV;68;30;32;16;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;14;71%;75%;1
Charlotte, NC;68;49;53;23;Cooler, morning rain;N;9;75%;76%;1
Cheyenne, WY;31;17;56;40;Periods of sun;W;14;23%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;31;12;23;14;Sunny and very cold;SW;15;58%;12%;2
Cleveland, OH;42;29;29;22;Snow showers, colder;NW;17;66%;93%;1
Columbia, SC;69;52;58;25;Rain, cooler;NNE;7;88%;72%;1
Columbus, OH;53;22;27;12;Breezy and colder;NW;14;66%;55%;1
Concord, NH;43;31;38;10;Morning rain;WNW;14;74%;71%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;65;21;44;23;Breezy and colder;SSE;15;33%;1%;4
Denver, CO;29;23;61;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;22%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;20;3;24;16;Mostly sunny, cold;S;8;50%;8%;3
Detroit, MI;33;21;27;10;Flurries, very cold;W;9;62%;58%;2
Dodge City, KS;26;10;47;28;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;16;31%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;16;6;20;16;Very cold;S;8;55%;27%;2
El Paso, TX;67;33;53;35;Partly sunny;SE;7;50%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;21;10;19;0;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;66%;7%;0
Fargo, ND;12;1;21;20;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;16;65%;58%;2
Grand Junction, CO;58;21;53;23;Mostly sunny;NE;5;27%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;28;18;26;15;Snow showers;S;9;64%;80%;1
Hartford, CT;60;43;46;18;Rain to snow;NW;15;67%;67%;1
Helena, MT;28;21;46;33;Cloudy and milder;WNW;5;51%;50%;1
Honolulu, HI;87;74;87;72;Partly sunny;NE;9;58%;33%;5
Houston, TX;78;35;47;28;Occasional a.m. rain;NNE;10;45%;57%;4
Indianapolis, IN;43;13;23;11;Mostly sunny;NW;11;70%;5%;3
Jackson, MS;69;29;37;20;Clouds breaking;N;14;54%;10%;3
Jacksonville, FL;78;60;76;43;A p.m. t-storm;N;9;79%;85%;4
Juneau, AK;37;35;42;41;Periods of rain;E;6;89%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;26;10;30;22;Sunny, but cold;S;5;45%;0%;3
Knoxville, TN;64;31;35;18;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;68%;25%;2
Las Vegas, NV;82;48;73;47;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;5;24%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;63;21;29;14;Very cold;NNW;11;70%;15%;2
Little Rock, AR;54;21;37;17;Sunny, but colder;ESE;9;47%;1%;3
Long Beach, CA;70;56;79;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;51%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;75;55;82;58;Sunny;ESE;5;42%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;61;19;30;15;Sunshine, very cold;N;10;67%;4%;2
Madison, WI;23;7;19;10;Frigid with sunshine;S;6;57%;7%;2
Memphis, TN;60;19;31;18;Breezy and colder;NE;15;54%;1%;3
Miami, FL;82;74;84;71;Partly sunny;WNW;6;62%;35%;4
Milwaukee, WI;24;11;22;10;Very cold;SW;11;50%;14%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;17;5;21;15;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;10;44%;6%;2
Mobile, AL;74;44;47;27;Breezy and colder;N;15;66%;42%;2
Montgomery, AL;71;39;43;25;A shower or two;N;11;61%;67%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;21;18;24;-14;Periods of snow;WNW;34;99%;86%;0
Nashville, TN;64;19;32;16;Sunny and very cold;N;11;57%;4%;3
New Orleans, LA;76;41;47;31;Breezy and colder;NNE;15;64%;57%;2
New York, NY;61;48;49;22;Periods of rain;NW;20;67%;67%;1
Newark, NJ;61;45;48;21;Periods of rain;NW;15;65%;67%;1
Norfolk, VA;67;54;57;30;Cooler with rain;NNW;11;73%;76%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;37;16;38;24;Sunny, but very cold;S;6;42%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;57;38;54;39;Morning rain, cloudy;N;5;91%;73%;0
Omaha, NE;21;9;31;21;Mostly sunny, cold;S;13;48%;8%;3
Orlando, FL;83;66;85;57;Clouds and sun, nice;N;7;61%;29%;4
Philadelphia, PA;66;48;49;23;Morning rain;NW;14;62%;68%;1
Phoenix, AZ;85;60;80;54;Plenty of sun;E;7;30%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;60;29;32;17;Snow showers;WNW;14;71%;74%;1
Portland, ME;42;34;41;18;Morning rain;WNW;14;76%;75%;1
Portland, OR;61;41;53;42;Showers around;NNE;4;87%;76%;1
Providence, RI;60;46;55;17;A touch of rain;WNW;14;63%;63%;1
Raleigh, NC;69;52;53;24;Rain, cooler;N;7;81%;72%;1
Reno, NV;66;35;69;37;Periods of sun;WSW;5;39%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;69;50;55;24;Rain, cooler;NNW;9;72%;72%;1
Roswell, NM;44;23;47;26;Partly sunny, cold;S;8;44%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;76;44;74;45;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;3;57%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;54;30;58;34;Partial sunshine;SE;5;40%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;72;32;49;26;A little a.m. rain;NNE;9;34%;54%;2
San Diego, CA;67;55;75;56;Some sun;N;6;64%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;71;51;66;51;Partly sunny;WSW;6;66%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;76;57;70;29;P.M. showers, cooler;N;10;85%;100%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;45;53;46;Cloudy, rain ending;SSW;5;83%;76%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;16;3;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;S;17;53%;5%;2
Spokane, WA;46;30;44;30;Cloudy;N;1;77%;53%;1
Springfield, IL;34;10;25;10;Sunny, but very cold;SSE;7;45%;0%;3
St. Louis, MO;40;12;25;14;Sunny, but very cold;SSE;8;60%;0%;3
Tampa, FL;84;65;83;56;Clouds and sun, nice;N;6;72%;30%;4
Toledo, OH;34;20;28;10;Snow flurries;WNW;7;67%;57%;1
Tucson, AZ;81;54;74;50;Sunny and nice;ESE;11;40%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;39;17;36;25;Sunny, but very cold;S;5;47%;0%;3
Vero Beach, FL;81;66;84;68;Partly sunny;NNW;5;67%;61%;4
Washington, DC;65;47;49;27;A little a.m. rain;NNW;11;62%;71%;1
Wichita, KS;27;11;38;24;Sunny, but cold;S;8;47%;3%;3
Wilmington, DE;63;46;51;24;Morning rain;NNW;15;65%;68%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather