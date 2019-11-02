US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;50;32;50;31;Partial sunshine;W;8;54%;9%;2
Albuquerque, NM;58;33;64;37;Sunny;NE;3;26%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;45;33;41;27;Rather cloudy;N;8;78%;14%;1
Asheville, NC;51;32;54;31;Sunlit and cool;ESE;6;50%;3%;4
Atlanta, GA;59;35;60;36;Sunny, but cool;ESE;4;50%;3%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;56;44;55;39;Sunny and breezy;WNW;14;50%;4%;3
Austin, TX;72;40;71;51;Mostly sunny;S;3;45%;7%;4
Baltimore, MD;55;39;53;37;Cool with sunshine;NNW;9;50%;8%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;63;39;65;42;Mostly sunny, cool;E;6;56%;11%;4
Billings, MT;47;36;45;31;Cloudy;SW;9;68%;83%;1
Birmingham, AL;58;34;60;37;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;5;52%;2%;4
Bismarck, ND;45;28;40;28;A little p.m. rain;NW;7;89%;87%;1
Boise, ID;50;27;51;31;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;6;51%;0%;3
Boston, MA;51;39;56;37;Mostly sunny;W;9;49%;4%;3
Bridgeport, CT;51;37;53;32;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;52%;6%;3
Buffalo, NY;47;36;42;35;Cloudy and breezy;SW;15;69%;44%;1
Burlington, VT;48;34;48;32;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;31%;1
Caribou, ME;40;28;46;29;A snow shower;WSW;6;69%;66%;1
Casper, WY;41;27;41;22;Partly sunny, cold;NE;14;63%;8%;3
Charleston, SC;69;47;64;48;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;8;48%;2%;4
Charleston, WV;54;33;50;29;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;5;64%;7%;3
Charlotte, NC;62;36;60;35;Sunny, but cool;ESE;4;48%;1%;4
Cheyenne, WY;51;29;49;25;Partly sunny;WNW;12;39%;6%;3
Chicago, IL;42;33;49;42;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;65%;65%;1
Cleveland, OH;46;35;46;38;Inc. clouds;S;16;61%;74%;3
Columbia, SC;65;38;63;35;Sunny, but cool;ENE;5;45%;5%;4
Columbus, OH;46;30;46;35;Sun and clouds;S;7;66%;13%;3
Concord, NH;50;26;52;26;Mostly sunny;W;6;58%;8%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;37;65;47;Mostly sunny;S;12;53%;0%;4
Denver, CO;53;29;54;28;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;5;38%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;47;31;52;37;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;61%;44%;1
Detroit, MI;46;33;44;38;Partly sunny, chilly;S;8;63%;59%;3
Dodge City, KS;56;27;62;31;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;48%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;34;27;41;34;Cloudy with a flurry;ESE;5;74%;80%;1
El Paso, TX;64;43;72;48;Partly sunny;WSW;5;40%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;24;12;20;2;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;59%;9%;1
Fargo, ND;37;27;40;30;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;90%;66%;1
Grand Junction, CO;52;21;55;25;Sunny;NE;5;31%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;41;33;45;40;Cloudy and chilly;S;8;67%;73%;1
Hartford, CT;51;33;54;30;Mostly sunny;W;7;55%;6%;3
Helena, MT;51;31;43;32;Rain and snow shower;W;6;61%;80%;1
Honolulu, HI;87;74;86;73;A shower or two;NNE;8;63%;76%;3
Houston, TX;66;44;68;53;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;5;58%;13%;4
Indianapolis, IN;48;32;51;40;Partly sunny, cool;S;7;66%;10%;3
Jackson, MS;61;36;61;40;Sunshine and cool;SE;3;55%;4%;4
Jacksonville, FL;68;51;70;59;Mostly sunny;NE;10;66%;4%;4
Juneau, AK;47;41;45;38;Periods of rain;ENE;5;96%;88%;0
Kansas City, MO;52;38;59;41;Mostly sunny;SW;12;50%;6%;3
Knoxville, TN;55;31;54;31;Sunny and cool;ENE;4;61%;6%;4
Las Vegas, NV;73;45;75;49;Nice with sunshine;NNW;5;14%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;53;28;53;34;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;5;68%;8%;3
Little Rock, AR;59;33;60;38;Mostly sunny, cool;S;6;59%;3%;4
Long Beach, CA;84;53;79;54;Mostly sunny;E;4;32%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;84;55;80;54;Sunny and nice;SE;5;30%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;55;31;55;36;Lots of sun, cool;S;6;65%;8%;3
Madison, WI;39;27;43;38;Cloudy and cold;SSW;7;73%;62%;1
Memphis, TN;58;33;59;39;Sunny, but cool;S;6;60%;5%;4
Miami, FL;86;78;85;78;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;70%;67%;3
Milwaukee, WI;43;28;44;38;Cloudy and chilly;SSW;8;69%;69%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;30;48;33;Cloudy;WSW;7;64%;77%;1
Mobile, AL;64;43;65;44;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;8;50%;11%;4
Montgomery, AL;61;36;61;38;Mostly sunny, cool;E;5;49%;5%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;29;17;22;12;Windy and colder;W;36;85%;35%;1
Nashville, TN;56;29;57;33;Sunny, but cool;SSE;4;58%;6%;3
New Orleans, LA;63;49;64;52;Sunshine and cool;E;8;54%;10%;4
New York, NY;53;40;52;39;Mostly sunny;W;8;50%;4%;3
Newark, NJ;53;36;53;32;Mostly sunny;W;7;50%;6%;3
Norfolk, VA;58;44;58;39;Sunny, but cool;NNW;7;49%;4%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;57;36;64;39;Sunshine;S;14;60%;6%;4
Olympia, WA;57;34;55;36;Some sun returning;NE;2;85%;14%;2
Omaha, NE;52;32;53;37;Partly sunny;W;6;62%;30%;2
Orlando, FL;86;62;80;66;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;11;57%;8%;4
Philadelphia, PA;56;38;53;32;Cool with sunshine;W;8;48%;6%;3
Phoenix, AZ;87;56;84;55;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;21%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;51;33;45;32;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;61%;10%;3
Portland, ME;46;36;53;35;Mostly sunny;W;8;57%;6%;3
Portland, OR;61;37;60;40;Partial sunshine;N;5;65%;5%;2
Providence, RI;51;36;55;31;Mostly sunny;W;7;49%;4%;3
Raleigh, NC;62;37;59;34;Sunny, but cool;NE;5;50%;3%;4
Reno, NV;64;30;67;33;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;35%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;57;34;57;31;Sunny, but cool;ESE;6;53%;5%;3
Roswell, NM;57;31;71;38;Warmer with sunshine;WNW;4;41%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;75;37;75;39;Sunny and nice;SSE;3;46%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;50;30;55;35;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;36%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;70;40;70;53;Mostly sunny;SE;6;58%;1%;4
San Diego, CA;79;52;75;53;Sunny;NW;6;48%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;73;48;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;49%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;69;44;66;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;47%;2%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;41;55;43;Clouds breaking;NNE;5;74%;15%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;49;28;48;33;Inc. clouds;WNW;8;70%;61%;1
Spokane, WA;48;28;48;29;Partly sunny;SSE;1;64%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;49;30;55;41;Partly sunny;SSW;11;58%;16%;2
St. Louis, MO;52;32;58;42;Mostly sunny;S;9;58%;6%;3
Tampa, FL;82;60;80;67;Clouds and sun;NE;8;61%;2%;4
Toledo, OH;48;32;48;39;Clouds and sun;S;7;60%;43%;3
Tucson, AZ;87;55;84;53;Sunny and warm;SE;5;25%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;58;35;63;39;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;57%;1%;4
Vero Beach, FL;85;72;81;74;Clouds and sunshine;NE;14;69%;66%;2
Washington, DC;55;39;55;34;Sunny and cool;NW;8;49%;5%;3
Wichita, KS;56;34;62;36;Plenty of sunshine;S;11;57%;1%;3
Wilmington, DE;54;37;53;32;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;50%;4%;3
