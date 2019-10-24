US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;67;43;59;40;A shower in the p.m.;NW;3;66%;80%;1
Albuquerque, NM;49;27;57;35;Sunshine;NNW;4;38%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;48;37;45;33;A passing shower;ESE;7;67%;79%;0
Asheville, NC;63;45;63;56;Mostly cloudy;SE;3;84%;44%;1
Atlanta, GA;71;57;64;61;Showers around;E;6;86%;94%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;65;53;68;55;Clouds and sun;SW;5;68%;5%;3
Austin, TX;85;46;62;45;Mostly cloudy;NNW;15;56%;30%;2
Baltimore, MD;69;51;69;54;Partly sunny;WNW;3;61%;13%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;72;62;73;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;93%;93%;1
Billings, MT;53;41;66;34;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;17;37%;59%;3
Birmingham, AL;73;59;65;63;Showers, not as warm;SE;8;94%;100%;1
Bismarck, ND;44;30;60;40;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;56%;2%;3
Boise, ID;58;37;66;35;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;37%;2%;3
Boston, MA;67;50;63;49;Inc. clouds;N;5;60%;28%;3
Bridgeport, CT;67;44;63;47;Inc. clouds;WSW;5;66%;7%;3
Buffalo, NY;59;42;54;39;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;5;77%;60%;1
Burlington, VT;61;42;54;36;Cloudy;ENE;3;67%;66%;1
Caribou, ME;57;38;51;32;Mostly cloudy;W;7;64%;22%;1
Casper, WY;44;29;56;38;Milder with sunshine;SSW;21;46%;15%;3
Charleston, SC;76;66;77;67;Becoming cloudy;E;8;72%;25%;2
Charleston, WV;71;42;68;49;Partly sunny;ENE;3;66%;26%;3
Charlotte, NC;72;53;71;58;Rather cloudy;NE;5;71%;37%;2
Cheyenne, WY;42;27;61;43;Sunny and warmer;WSW;10;28%;3%;4
Chicago, IL;49;41;53;41;Turning sunny, cool;E;7;60%;14%;3
Cleveland, OH;63;50;59;47;Mostly cloudy;S;7;65%;29%;1
Columbia, SC;77;58;77;60;Cloudy;ESE;5;69%;32%;1
Columbus, OH;68;45;63;46;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;73%;39%;1
Concord, NH;67;42;59;37;A shower in the p.m.;SW;4;66%;80%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;47;54;44;Rain and drizzle;NW;17;80%;73%;1
Denver, CO;44;28;63;40;Sunny;SSW;5;35%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;47;28;53;30;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;13;58%;3%;3
Detroit, MI;58;43;56;38;Turning sunny;N;5;66%;26%;3
Dodge City, KS;43;23;57;31;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;44%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;45;30;51;39;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;14;60%;4%;3
El Paso, TX;67;35;60;39;Mostly sunny;SW;5;41%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;37;28;33;21;Cloudy and colder;SSE;5;63%;34%;0
Fargo, ND;47;32;55;41;Mostly sunny, milder;S;14;59%;5%;3
Grand Junction, CO;52;27;60;30;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;28%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;52;37;50;31;Turning sunny;W;6;71%;13%;3
Hartford, CT;68;43;64;45;Inc. clouds;WSW;3;65%;28%;3
Helena, MT;55;35;68;36;Very windy, sunshine;WSW;22;48%;70%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;58%;33%;6
Houston, TX;81;60;62;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;9;87%;67%;1
Indianapolis, IN;60;45;60;46;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;73%;41%;1
Jackson, MS;75;58;68;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;7;92%;94%;1
Jacksonville, FL;80;73;83;73;Partly sunny;E;11;79%;44%;2
Juneau, AK;47;39;46;34;A touch of rain;E;5;92%;83%;0
Kansas City, MO;48;37;55;39;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;5;54%;16%;3
Knoxville, TN;69;47;63;55;Cooler, p.m. rain;NE;6;77%;99%;1
Las Vegas, NV;75;50;76;52;Sunny and beautiful;NNW;5;13%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;72;45;67;52;Clouds limiting sun;E;4;65%;84%;3
Little Rock, AR;72;52;57;52;Rain and drizzle;NE;9;87%;96%;1
Long Beach, CA;100;64;93;60;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;14%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;97;65;90;64;Sunny and hot;NE;5;17%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;72;49;68;54;Mostly cloudy;E;5;64%;85%;2
Madison, WI;47;29;50;30;Sunny and chilly;S;13;59%;3%;3
Memphis, TN;75;52;61;57;Cooler with rain;ENE;11;78%;94%;1
Miami, FL;86;81;87;80;A passing shower;E;16;68%;83%;4
Milwaukee, WI;51;34;49;35;Turning sunny;WSW;5;54%;7%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;31;54;38;Sunny and breezy;S;13;57%;3%;3
Mobile, AL;75;67;78;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;80%;87%;1
Montgomery, AL;71;62;70;67;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;93%;84%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;36;24;30;18;A snow shower;WNW;32;72%;80%;1
Nashville, TN;73;48;65;57;Afternoon rain;ENE;5;73%;96%;1
New Orleans, LA;74;66;76;71;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;83%;85%;1
New York, NY;68;52;65;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;57%;4%;3
Newark, NJ;69;45;66;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;61%;6%;3
Norfolk, VA;71;53;72;57;Partly sunny;S;4;69%;16%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;49;40;47;42;Rain and drizzle;N;12;89%;66%;2
Olympia, WA;59;46;58;36;A passing shower;WSW;10;81%;62%;1
Omaha, NE;49;30;55;33;Mostly sunny;S;8;56%;3%;3
Orlando, FL;88;75;86;75;A shower or t-storm;E;12;73%;66%;2
Philadelphia, PA;70;47;68;51;Clouds and sun;WSW;4;65%;7%;3
Phoenix, AZ;85;58;82;54;Mostly sunny;E;5;13%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;70;43;63;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;70%;24%;1
Portland, ME;60;47;56;44;A shower in the p.m.;W;5;69%;82%;1
Portland, OR;67;48;62;41;Mostly cloudy;W;5;77%;36%;1
Providence, RI;68;44;65;47;Inc. clouds;WSW;5;59%;27%;3
Raleigh, NC;72;50;73;55;Rather cloudy;SE;4;70%;19%;2
Reno, NV;66;33;74;40;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;28%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;71;46;72;53;Partly sunny;SSW;5;66%;17%;3
Roswell, NM;46;29;60;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;35%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;89;45;86;46;Sunny and very warm;SSE;4;36%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;54;34;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;38%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;86;46;63;43;Clouds and sun;NNW;13;62%;30%;5
San Diego, CA;94;63;86;59;Sunny and very warm;ENE;7;24%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;90;57;84;52;Plenty of sun;WSW;6;40%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;77;68;80;70;Humid with some sun;E;9;74%;39%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;49;58;43;Spotty showers;SE;11;80%;72%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;48;28;56;37;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;57%;3%;3
Spokane, WA;59;39;63;34;Showers around;WNW;10;59%;69%;3
Springfield, IL;51;40;55;39;More clouds than sun;NE;5;60%;39%;2
St. Louis, MO;52;45;58;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;NE;7;70%;44%;1
Tampa, FL;89;74;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;80%;69%;3
Toledo, OH;59;42;58;36;Mostly cloudy;N;1;64%;33%;1
Tucson, AZ;84;53;77;50;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;11;20%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;51;43;50;44;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;8;82%;85%;1
Vero Beach, FL;87;76;87;76;A shower or t-storm;E;14;78%;73%;2
Washington, DC;68;48;70;52;Sun and some clouds;NNW;5;62%;13%;3
Wichita, KS;48;36;56;37;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;56%;33%;4
Wilmington, DE;67;47;68;50;Partly sunny;W;5;68%;5%;3
_____
