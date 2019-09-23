US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;58;71;47;Some sun, cooler;WNW;14;68%;30%;2
Albuquerque, NM;81;55;82;57;Partly sunny;SSE;6;39%;0%;6
Anchorage, AK;57;44;53;41;A little rain;ENE;4;79%;91%;1
Asheville, NC;82;64;80;55;Mostly sunny, humid;NW;6;74%;20%;6
Atlanta, GA;90;69;90;61;Lots of sun, warm;NW;6;65%;19%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;77;68;80;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;54%;4%;5
Austin, TX;97;77;95;74;Clouds breaking;SSE;5;57%;30%;5
Baltimore, MD;93;69;81;62;Not as warm;NW;7;47%;4%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;70;93;70;Mostly sunny;SW;5;65%;11%;7
Billings, MT;79;55;75;47;Partly sunny, windy;NW;16;34%;4%;4
Birmingham, AL;90;70;90;59;Partly sunny;NNE;6;64%;34%;5
Bismarck, ND;77;55;72;47;Partly sunny;NW;14;58%;41%;4
Boise, ID;74;53;76;49;Sunshine, pleasant;N;8;43%;0%;5
Boston, MA;88;66;78;57;Not as warm;NW;14;56%;28%;5
Bridgeport, CT;85;62;76;52;Not as warm;NW;15;60%;11%;4
Buffalo, NY;72;58;68;57;Decreasing clouds;WSW;13;68%;44%;2
Burlington, VT;78;56;65;50;Spotty showers;NW;8;74%;77%;1
Caribou, ME;76;50;56;45;Showers, cooler;NNE;9;91%;93%;1
Casper, WY;79;44;77;40;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;15;29%;2%;5
Charleston, SC;83;68;89;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;63%;7%;6
Charleston, WV;78;55;80;52;Lots of sun, nice;S;4;65%;5%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;65;87;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;61%;6%;6
Cheyenne, WY;79;49;78;45;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;17;24%;2%;5
Chicago, IL;72;60;78;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;10;58%;44%;5
Cleveland, OH;77;63;74;62;Some sun, beautiful;S;10;58%;4%;4
Columbia, SC;92;63;93;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;5;58%;9%;6
Columbus, OH;81;52;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;63%;5%;5
Concord, NH;86;57;72;48;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;9;66%;53%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;91;76;Some sun, very warm;S;9;67%;41%;5
Denver, CO;83;53;86;50;Partly sunny;W;6;18%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;77;61;82;62;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;69%;61%;4
Detroit, MI;76;57;75;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;4%;5
Dodge City, KS;87;65;92;62;Partly sunny;SSE;14;60%;13%;5
Duluth, MN;73;53;71;52;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;71%;82%;4
El Paso, TX;90;69;89;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;5;55%;50%;7
Fairbanks, AK;54;28;46;31;Cloudy;WSW;4;80%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;76;55;69;48;Partly sunny;NW;7;78%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;81;47;82;50;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;27%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;69;57;75;63;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;9;67%;21%;4
Hartford, CT;88;62;76;52;Not as warm;NW;13;62%;29%;4
Helena, MT;71;55;69;48;Strong winds;SW;23;40%;2%;4
Honolulu, HI;86;75;88;73;Periods of sun;ENE;12;61%;44%;9
Houston, TX;89;74;89;71;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;6;73%;33%;7
Indianapolis, IN;77;55;78;59;Sunny, pleasant;S;5;57%;9%;5
Jackson, MS;91;72;91;72;A t-storm around;N;5;63%;48%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;65;93;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;57%;4%;7
Juneau, AK;51;44;54;45;A touch of rain;SSE;7;87%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;62;84;68;Clouds and sun;S;10;63%;61%;5
Knoxville, TN;83;65;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;67%;16%;6
Las Vegas, NV;89;62;95;69;Partly sunny;NNW;5;23%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;80;54;81;55;Sunny, nice and warm;SE;5;58%;8%;5
Little Rock, AR;85;68;79;69;A t-storm around;ESE;5;76%;64%;3
Long Beach, CA;79;65;90;68;Sunny, warmer;SE;7;47%;1%;6
Los Angeles, CA;85;63;93;68;Plenty of sun, hot;SE;5;45%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;85;55;82;58;Sunny, pleasant;SE;4;55%;9%;5
Madison, WI;72;54;77;63;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;69%;61%;4
Memphis, TN;81;65;87;68;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;47%;33%;6
Miami, FL;86;76;86;76;Partly sunny;NE;9;57%;2%;8
Milwaukee, WI;75;58;78;65;Partly sunny;SW;11;64%;45%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;58;80;58;A strong t-storm;WSW;9;69%;73%;4
Mobile, AL;91;71;93;74;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;61%;16%;7
Montgomery, AL;93;68;89;65;A t-storm around;N;5;66%;47%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;54;43;44;37;Spotty showers;WNW;24;91%;78%;2
Nashville, TN;85;58;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;52%;11%;6
New Orleans, LA;89;71;91;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;6;61%;13%;7
New York, NY;88;66;77;59;Not as warm;NNW;15;51%;5%;4
Newark, NJ;90;64;77;55;Not as warm;NNW;15;54%;8%;3
Norfolk, VA;87;69;81;62;Not as warm;NW;8;60%;3%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;85;71;84;71;Showers and t-storms;S;8;81%;70%;3
Olympia, WA;61;54;69;47;A passing shower;SW;8;71%;57%;1
Omaha, NE;82;62;84;58;Partly sunny, warm;W;15;72%;67%;5
Orlando, FL;88;68;91;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;2%;7
Philadelphia, PA;92;65;79;57;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;14;51%;4%;5
Phoenix, AZ;90;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;49%;68%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;76;56;73;53;Partial sunshine;SW;6;65%;15%;3
Portland, ME;81;63;72;54;Sun and clouds;NW;7;76%;44%;3
Portland, OR;66;58;73;50;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;63%;27%;2
Providence, RI;85;64;77;54;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;59%;15%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;66;86;59;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;60%;11%;6
Reno, NV;73;45;80;49;Sunny, nice;NW;3;34%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;92;66;83;56;Not as hot;NNW;7;55%;3%;5
Roswell, NM;91;67;90;66;Clouds and sun;S;5;49%;20%;7
Sacramento, CA;91;60;96;62;Sunshine, windy;SSW;16;31%;1%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;77;52;75;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;42%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;97;76;93;74;Some sun returning;SE;7;65%;20%;5
San Diego, CA;75;62;80;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;58%;25%;6
San Francisco, CA;75;59;84;60;Sunny, very warm;SW;6;47%;1%;5
Savannah, GA;88;64;93;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;57%;5%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;57;68;55;A passing shower;ESE;8;72%;59%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;78;59;83;57;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;15;61%;30%;4
Spokane, WA;67;51;72;42;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;10;48%;2%;4
Springfield, IL;76;56;80;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;60%;30%;5
St. Louis, MO;80;57;82;65;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;29%;5
Tampa, FL;88;67;90;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;62%;2%;8
Toledo, OH;78;55;78;60;Mostly sunny;SW;4;58%;6%;5
Tucson, AZ;89;69;82;67;Thunderstorms;ESE;7;76%;81%;3
Tulsa, OK;88;72;83;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;81%;74%;2
Vero Beach, FL;87;72;87;69;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;57%;2%;8
Washington, DC;92;65;82;58;Not as warm;NW;8;51%;2%;5
Wichita, KS;83;65;86;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;10;68%;44%;3
Wilmington, DE;91;63;79;56;Not as warm;NW;9;55%;2%;5
_____
