US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;61;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;69%;90%;2
Albuquerque, NM;94;65;93;66;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;42%;41%;9
Anchorage, AK;68;49;70;49;Nice with some sun;SE;5;57%;23%;3
Asheville, NC;71;65;81;57;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;74%;43%;9
Atlanta, GA;81;70;89;64;A thunderstorm;NNW;6;68%;51%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;74;69;80;69;A passing shower;NW;7;83%;74%;3
Austin, TX;100;78;99;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;3;53%;10%;10
Baltimore, MD;78;70;83;66;A shower or t-storm;NW;3;71%;57%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;75%;63%;9
Billings, MT;79;54;95;56;Sunny and warmer;N;10;30%;5%;6
Birmingham, AL;88;72;88;65;Partly sunny, humid;N;7;69%;22%;6
Bismarck, ND;66;48;79;53;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;8;53%;2%;6
Boise, ID;90;59;98;66;Sunshine, very hot;E;6;19%;4%;7
Boston, MA;75;60;77;68;Afternoon rain;ESE;7;67%;88%;4
Bridgeport, CT;73;63;78;65;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;7;75%;82%;3
Buffalo, NY;77;68;75;59;Decreasing clouds;W;12;67%;42%;4
Burlington, VT;79;61;77;58;Rain and a t-storm;E;12;69%;100%;2
Caribou, ME;81;52;80;56;Partly sunny;SSE;7;55%;72%;6
Casper, WY;76;42;91;47;Sunny and warmer;NNE;11;23%;7%;7
Charleston, SC;86;74;87;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;74%;44%;5
Charleston, WV;84;67;83;55;Clearing;W;6;66%;30%;8
Charlotte, NC;76;68;87;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;70%;41%;5
Cheyenne, WY;71;49;88;57;Sunny and warmer;WSW;9;26%;2%;8
Chicago, IL;80;61;75;60;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;53%;8%;6
Cleveland, OH;75;66;77;60;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;60%;34%;7
Columbia, SC;86;71;90;70;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;65%;42%;4
Columbus, OH;77;60;78;53;Lots of sun, nice;W;8;61%;6%;7
Concord, NH;77;53;79;60;Becoming cloudy;ESE;5;71%;74%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;74;86;74;Showers and t-storms;E;7;79%;63%;4
Denver, CO;79;54;92;62;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;28%;2%;8
Des Moines, IA;78;54;79;60;Sunny and nice;SW;10;49%;23%;7
Detroit, MI;82;61;77;57;Some sun;W;10;54%;28%;5
Dodge City, KS;83;54;85;65;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;13;56%;6%;8
Duluth, MN;71;53;72;56;Spotty showers;SW;14;60%;69%;4
El Paso, TX;103;74;95;73;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;48%;80%;8
Fairbanks, AK;59;49;62;44;Mostly cloudy;W;6;67%;39%;1
Fargo, ND;63;50;73;55;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;69%;1%;6
Grand Junction, CO;91;57;97;60;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;14%;3%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;78;59;71;55;Not as warm;W;14;63%;23%;5
Hartford, CT;75;59;82;65;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;6;71%;80%;3
Helena, MT;80;50;89;53;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;33%;4%;6
Honolulu, HI;90;74;90;77;Partly sunny, mild;NE;9;51%;35%;11
Houston, TX;97;78;96;79;A t-storm around;S;4;64%;50%;10
Indianapolis, IN;81;60;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;W;8;52%;8%;7
Jackson, MS;91;74;87;70;Showers and t-storms;N;6;75%;63%;5
Jacksonville, FL;91;76;91;76;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;71%;73%;8
Juneau, AK;59;47;64;45;Partly sunny;E;5;67%;1%;4
Kansas City, MO;81;59;82;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;52%;3%;8
Knoxville, TN;84;70;86;60;Humid with some sun;N;5;66%;20%;8
Las Vegas, NV;108;82;109;82;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;8;18%;2%;9
Lexington, KY;82;65;82;56;Sunshine and nice;WNW;7;60%;10%;8
Little Rock, AR;85;69;87;63;Partly sunny;E;5;58%;14%;8
Long Beach, CA;84;70;84;69;Partly sunny;SW;6;59%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;89;66;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;82;63;83;57;Mostly sunny;W;7;54%;8%;8
Madison, WI;77;56;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;9;57%;5%;6
Memphis, TN;87;71;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;61%;8%;9
Miami, FL;90;79;90;78;A shower or t-storm;S;5;73%;75%;10
Milwaukee, WI;80;57;75;56;Partly sunny, windy;W;17;50%;12%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;56;73;60;Breezy with some sun;SW;15;55%;10%;6
Mobile, AL;84;77;92;73;A shower or t-storm;N;5;74%;62%;7
Montgomery, AL;85;72;88;67;A morning t-storm;N;6;74%;57%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;56;48;56;47;Windy in the morning;SSE;24;88%;75%;3
Nashville, TN;86;67;86;58;Nice with some sun;N;6;56%;6%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;78;91;78;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;70%;52%;10
New York, NY;75;67;80;67;A shower;NW;6;74%;84%;3
Newark, NJ;75;65;81;65;A shower;NW;6;78%;83%;3
Norfolk, VA;79;71;85;69;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;76%;55%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;79;65;84;68;Partly sunny;SE;7;65%;16%;9
Olympia, WA;86;55;89;57;Mostly sunny, warm;W;6;49%;6%;6
Omaha, NE;77;54;81;66;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;52%;27%;7
Orlando, FL;92;76;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;72%;81%;6
Philadelphia, PA;76;67;83;66;A shower;NW;5;77%;81%;3
Phoenix, AZ;111;88;110;85;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;27%;27%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;76;67;80;57;Clearing;W;7;64%;27%;7
Portland, ME;73;57;69;62;Becoming cloudy;E;6;80%;82%;5
Portland, OR;94;62;95;63;Sunny and hot;SSW;4;40%;30%;6
Providence, RI;74;57;79;67;Rain, more humid;SSE;6;73%;88%;3
Raleigh, NC;83;67;87;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;71%;42%;4
Reno, NV;97;64;94;62;Sunshine and warm;W;6;27%;21%;8
Richmond, VA;81;68;86;63;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;74%;55%;4
Roswell, NM;86;68;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;61%;63%;5
Sacramento, CA;97;62;94;62;Sunny and warm;S;6;44%;11%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;86;60;96;68;Plenty of sun;SE;7;17%;2%;8
San Antonio, TX;101;78;99;77;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;57%;15%;10
San Diego, CA;77;67;77;67;Partly sunny;WNW;6;71%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;73;59;72;60;Partly sunny;WSW;10;72%;25%;7
Savannah, GA;87;72;90;72;A t-storm in spots;N;4;75%;44%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;85;63;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;8;53%;5%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;73;51;76;60;Nice with sunshine;S;9;57%;3%;7
Spokane, WA;86;54;92;59;Mostly sunny and hot;S;1;30%;3%;6
Springfield, IL;81;57;80;56;Sunny and delightful;W;10;54%;2%;7
St. Louis, MO;83;61;82;60;Mostly sunny;SW;7;49%;4%;8
Tampa, FL;89;78;89;77;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;80%;55%;6
Toledo, OH;82;60;77;55;Sunshine and nice;WSW;10;58%;19%;6
Tucson, AZ;106;79;102;77;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;41%;80%;8
Tulsa, OK;82;63;86;67;Partly sunny;SE;5;60%;6%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;91;74;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;79%;74%;9
Washington, DC;78;70;84;65;A shower or t-storm;NW;5;73%;56%;3
Wichita, KS;80;59;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;58%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;76;67;82;65;A shower;WNW;5;80%;75%;3
