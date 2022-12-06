The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A slow-moving front and a series of storms moving along the front will cause rain to focus from parts of the southern Plains to the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys and southern Appalachians today. In this zone, the rain can be heavy enough to lead to urban and small-stream flooding. Soaking rain is in store for the Northeast, but it will not linger like that of areas farther to the southwest. A weak storm will continue to bring showers of rain and mountain snow from California to Colorado. Patchy snow is in store along the leading edge of Arctic air from the Washington Cascades to the Arrowhead of Minnesota. Most other areas of the Great Lakes, central Plains, West and South can expect dry weather. A strip of snow may affect parts of the Midwest and interior Northeast before the end of the week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 84 at Alice, TX National Low Monday -21 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather