The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 8, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A strong push of chilly air will expand from the Midwest to much of the Northeast today. Gusty winds will add to the chill from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic coast. Some mixed rain and wet snow showers are forecast to riddle areas from northwestern Pennsylvania to northwestern New England. In contrast, warmth will hold on in the Northwest as heat builds in California and the Southwest. A pocket of moisture that has lingered all week will spawn more showers and thunderstorms from New Mexico to northwestern Texas, western Oklahoma and parts of Kansas and Colorado. A breeze from the Atlantic will increase tides and spawn showers in parts of southeastern Florida. Meanwhile, Julia will strengthen prior to making landfall in Nicaragua as a hurricane later this weekend with storm surge, flooding rain and high winds. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 107 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 12 at Hazen, ND _____