The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 1, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tranquil conditions will stretch from the Great Lakes region

to New England today with the exception of a few morning

showers. Farther south, thunderstorms will drench a swath

from northern Arkansas through Virginia. At the same time,

strong thunderstorms will impact areas from Michigan through

Illinois, and westward into northeastern Missouri. Showers

and thunderstorms will begin to stray farther inland across

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Monsoon thunderstorm

activity will remain widespread across the Southwestern

states, including parts of California, bringing the risk of

flash flooding amid the heaviest downpours. Interior

portions of the Northwest will continue to sizzle before

cooler air begins to push farther inland during midweek.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 110 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Sunday 39 at West Yellowstone, MT

