The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 24, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A potent cold front will extend from New York to Illinois today, producing strong thunderstorms. The main threats will be flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. It will be dangerously hot ahead of the cold front with temperatures feeling like they're 90-105 degrees during the peak of the afternoon heat. Heat will be the main story for much of the country as over 160 million people in the north will experience temperatures near the 100-degree mark. This heat can be very dangerous, so it is important to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors if possible. Strong thunderstorms with damaging winds will impact a swath from Montana to western Nebraska. Monsoonal storms will impact the Four Corners. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 117 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 22 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather