The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 21, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a potent storm retreats northward over eastern Canada, a

trailing front will trigger thunderstorms along the Eastern

Seaboard and to the South Central states today. Some of the

storms in New England and the Southeast have the potential

to be severe with high winds and localized flash flooding.

While temperatures were slashed a few degrees in parts of

the South Central states at midweek, the region will remain

very hot overall, and some of that heat will build in the

East through this weekend. Much of the interior West will

remain dry and hot. However, there will be a few pockets of

thunderstorms associated with the North American monsoon

that will continue to roam about. A few of these storms have

the potential to bring flooding downpours and gusty winds.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 123 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 34 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

