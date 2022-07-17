The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm centered over the lower Great Lakes will produce widespread showers and thunderstorms from the middle Mississippi Valley to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast today. The heaviest storms in this swath can produce gusty winds and localized flash flooding. Most of New England will have dry weather to end the weekend, with the exception being stray showers in Maine. Tropical downpours are in store for Florida as the High Plains remain dry and hot. Stray thunderstorms are forecast to erupt during the afternoon hours over the high terrain of the interior West. A storm with limited moisture will arrive in the Pacific Northwest. The most noticeable impact from this storm will be gusty winds and slightly lower temperatures. Meanwhile, intense heat will continue to sear Central California. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 125 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 35 at Stanley, ID _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather