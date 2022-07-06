The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A dome of intense heat associated with high pressure in the lower part of the atmosphere and a northward bulge in the jet stream high above will linger over the South Central states today and through this week. This pattern will lead to complexes of showers and severe thunderstorms to extend from the northern Rockies to the northern Plains, part of the Midwest, the mid-Atlantic and Southeast states. While the storms can bring damaging wind gusts, the repeating nature of the downpours will lead to an increased risk of flash floods. Cool air is forecast to hold on over New England as seasonable temperatures continue over much of the West. A few storms will erupt during the afternoon and evening over the interior West. Temperatures are expected to trend upward over the West later this week. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 110 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 29 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather