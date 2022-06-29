The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tropical moisture will continue to produce rain and thunder

across the Gulf Coast from Texas eastward through Florida

today. The heaviest rainfall is likely in Texas, where

localized flooding downpours are expected. The rest of the

Southeast is forecast to have humid conditions with spotty

afternoon thunderstorms. Across the Southwest, most of the

day will be hot and dry with tropical moisture expected to

trigger isolated afternoon thunderstorms. As cool air

reaches the interior Northwest, heat will build over the

central Plains. An incoming front will bring an area of

clouds and showers to the northern Plains as another front

brings thunderstorms from the Great Lakes into the interior

Northeast. Elsewhere, dry conditions are expected.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 29 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

