The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A budding tropical system that may acquire the name Alex will spread heavy rain across South Florida and the Florida Keys today. Enough rain may fall to lead to urban flooding but can also ease local drought conditions. Thunderstorm activity associated with the system could spawn a few tornadoes and waterspouts. A stalled front will lead to showers and heavy thunderstorms from Texas to the Carolinas. A storm off the Northeast coast may cause patchy rain to linger in New England as showers dot the upper Great Lakes. As a potent storm for June arrives in British Columbia, Canada, rain is forecast to drench areas in coastal Oregon and Washington with showers farther inland to Idaho and Montana. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue in the Southwest with a buildup of heat over the interior. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 108 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Thursday 21 at Albany, WY _____