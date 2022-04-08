The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 8, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While a potent storm will be past its peak intensity, the

system will drift from the Midwest to the Northeast states

today. The storm contains a large batch of chilly air that

will spread eastward from the Central states. Snow showers

are in store for the Upper Midwest as rain and snow showers

spread farther south and east in the region. Rain showers in

the Appalachians can become mixed with snow this weekend.

Steady rain will exit New England, but showers will pester

the region later on. The chilly air can lead to scattered

frost over the interior Southeast at night this weekend,

while warmth builds over the Rockies and heat peaks in the

Southwest today. The weaker of two storms will push inland

over the Northwest with rain showers and mountain snow

showers. A larger storm will arrive late Sunday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 103 at Santa Ana, CA

National Low Thursday -4 at Gould, CO

