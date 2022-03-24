The Nation's Weather for Thursday, March 24, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a large storm system pivots across the Great Lakes and

the Northeast states today, one last prong of severe

thunderstorms is forecast from the Florida Peninsula to the

Carolina and Virginia coasts. The main threats will be from

flooding downpours, strong wind gusts and a few tornadoes

and waterspouts. Chilly rain will soak New England with some

ice and snow over the northern tier. Showers and rumbles of

thunder are expected over the mid-Atlantic. As colder air

swings in, rain and wet snow showers are in store for much

of the Midwest. An Alberta clipper storm will spread some

rain and wet snow across parts of Montana and North Dakota.

Much of the area from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will

be dry and warm with vast areas of sunshine.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 93 at Anaheim, CA

National Low Wednesday -17 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

