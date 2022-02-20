The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 20, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm developing in the northern Rockies will bring

widespread wind and snow spreading from Montana into North

Dakota as another surge of Arctic air crosses the Canadian

border into the northern Plains for today. Meanwhile, strong

southerly winds from the southern Plains into the Great

Lakes will usher in milder air into those regions ahead of

that Arctic surge. It will also be rather unsettled across

the Pacific Northwest with rain showers along the coast and

snow in the Cascades. It will be warm and dry across much of

the Gulf Coast, but moisture flowing northward across East

Texas may spawn a few, mainly afternoon, showers. It will

remain chilly across the Northeast with some snow across

northern New England.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 87 at Fort Lauderdale, FL

National Low Saturday -26 at Celina, MN

