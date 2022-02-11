The Nation's Weather for Friday, February 11, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The latest and strongest Alberta clipper storm will push

eastward along the Canada border today. Areas of light snow,

flurries and locally heavy snow squalls will extend from the

Dakotas to the Great Lakes and parts of western and northern

New York state. Farther south, where the air is warmer, rain

showers will occur on the Ohio and middle Mississippi

valleys to the central Appalachians. Mild air is forecast to

build over the Southern states and northward along the

Atlantic Seaboard. Arctic air gathering over the northern

Plains will sweep into much of the Central and Eastern

states later this weekend only briefly. West of the Rockies,

warm and dry conditions will prevail with some locations

rivaling record highs for the date. An elevated risk of

wildfires is likely to persist in California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 91 at Santa Ana, CA

National Low Thursday -9 at Angel Fire, NM

