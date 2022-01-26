The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm moving into the southern Plains today will produce

snow across the Texas Panhandle. There will be a shower

across the western part of Texas. Frigid air will cover the

Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. Despite sunshine,

afternoon temperatures will only be in the teens in much of

that area. Snow showers will occur downwind of the Great

Lakes. Rain will move out of northern Florida, but the

threat of showers will linger across the central and

southern part of the state. The western part of the country

will be dry. There will be gusty winds in the hills and

canyons in Southern California. Fog will be a problem for

travelers across parts of the Pacific Northwest. A front

pushing south over central Canada will cause a little snow

across the northern Plains later today and tonight.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 81 at Key West, FL

National Low Tuesday -33 at Crane Lake, MN

