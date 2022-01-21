The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 21, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak and fast-moving storm will have enough moisture and

cold air to produce a swath of snow from central North

Carolina to southeastern Virginia and a zone of ice from

central and coastal South Carolina to North Carolina today.

Rain will fall farther south from southern Georgia to

northern Florida. Travel will be difficult and dangerous in

areas that receive ice and snow. Another pocket of rain and

ice will affect South Texas for a time. Arctic air will

sprawl from the Midwest to much of the Gulf coast and a

large part of the Atlantic Seaboard. Meanwhile, a clipper

storm will spread spotty snow from Montana to parts of Utah

Colorado and the Dakotas. As the East gets colder, most

areas west of the Rockies will be mild, but areas of

stagnant air can create local poor air quality issues.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 82 at Plant City, FL

National Low Thursday -34 at Celina, MN

