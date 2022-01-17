The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 17, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A significant winter storm will transition northeastward across New England today. Steady snowfall will spread from Pennsylvania to Maine, making for difficult travel. Snow will changeover to a wintry mixture near the Northeastern coastline, with rain dampening regions from Long Island to Boston. Windy conditions will persist along the New England coast. Power outages and coastal flooding will likely be a concern. Occasional snow showers are expected across Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Late-day snow flurries will move across North Dakota and northern Minnesota. A few showers will dot northwestern Washington. Meanwhile, occasional showers will dampen the coast of Southern California. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 80 at Key West, FL National Low Sunday -28 at Saranac Lake, NY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather