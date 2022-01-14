The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 14, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major clipper storm from central Canada will dive across the Dakotas and Minnesota with heavy snow and gusty winds before moving into Iowa and eastern Nebraska today. A foot of snow can fall in some locations. The same storm will spread heavy snow into much of Missouri, eastern Kansas and Arkansas tonight, before pivoting across the interior Southeastern states with heavy snow and ice this weekend. This winter storm has the potential not only to shut down travel but also to cause major damage to power lines in parts of the Southeast. Heavy snow will then pivot northward over the Appalachians with drenching rain and strong winds in the coastal Northeast by Monday. In contrast, much of the West can expect tranquil weather today as an offshore storm hits the New England coast with gusty winds, rain and snow. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 82 at Del Rio, TX National Low Thursday -17 at Boulder, WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather