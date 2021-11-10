The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 10, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY High pressure will continue to promote dry and mild conditions across much of the eastern United States again today. Temperatures 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit above average will be common across the eastern half of the country. Across the Plains and Midwest, a storm will intensify, bringing wet weather across the center of the country. Snow will mix in across the northern Plains along the Canadian border, while severe thunderstorms will erupt across the southern Plains. In between across the Plains and Midwest, showers will dampen any outdoor plans. Across the West, wind-swept snow showers will target the northern Rockies throughout the day. A brief period of gusty offshore winds will sweep across Southern California, temporarily elevating the fire threat. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 89 at El Centro, CA National Low Tuesday 10 at Bannack, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather