The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As Fred pushes northward over the interior Southern states

today, a swath of heavy rain will raise the risk of flash

flooding and mudslides centered on the Appalachians. Areas

east of the track of Fred may be at risk for locally severe

thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Farther north, areas

of rain and thunderstorms associated with a stalled front

are forecast to drench parts of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic

and central Appalachians. As heat lingers over much of the

North Central states, much cooler air will settle into the

Northeast. Showers will break out over the northern Rockies,

and snow may even fall over the southern Canada Rockies. In

the Southwest, more downpours are forecast for parts of

Arizona and New Mexico. Much of California, Nevada, Utah and

Colorado are likely to stay dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 34 at Afton, WY

