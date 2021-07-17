The Nation's Weather for Saturday, July 17, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As high humidity persists, a storm and frontal system will move slowly from the Central states to the Northeast today. Drenching showers and thunderstorms will extend from the central Plains and lower Mississippi Valley to New England. There is the risk of localized flash flooding due to the saturated state of the ground and slow-moving nature of the storms. A small amount of the storms can pulse during the afternoon to lead to incidents of strong winds and small hail. The Northeast will have the greatest concentration of these storms. Heavy storms will also pester the Florida Peninsula. Much of the area from the Northwest to the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will be rain-free. Storms over the interior Southwest are expected to be more sporadic in nature, but can still trigger isolated flash flooding. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 119 at Death Valley, CA National Low Friday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather