The Nation's Weather for Sunday, June 6, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Heat will continue to bake the Midwest and Northeast today

amid mostly dry conditions. Localized thunderstorms will

skirt around the northern rim of the heat across New

England. More widespread downpours and thunderstorms are

forecast to target the central Gulf Coast states northward

to the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee valleys. Flooding,

especially of streams and low-lying areas, is expected with

the heaviest downpours. Afternoon storms will form across

the high terrain of Colorado and New Mexico. A press of

cooler air into the Northwest will be accompanied by showers

in western Washington and northwestern Oregon. To the south,

heat will persist from California to the Four Corners

states. This, combined with dry weather and gusty winds,

will result in a high fire risk.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA

