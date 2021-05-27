The Nation's Weather for Thursday, May 27, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY In the wake of thunderstorms and a surge in humidity and heat from Wednesday, cooler and less humid air with plenty of sunshine is in store for the Northeast today. Meanwhile, blistering heat and high humidity will hold on over much of the Southeast states. Farther west, a storm will traverse the Central states. The storm is forecast to spread a swath of cool, drenching rain from the northern part of the Plains to part of the Midwest. South of the soaking rain area, the risk of severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, will be substantial from Missouri to Oklahoma. Some of the storms have the potential to be very violent with high winds, very large hail and strong tornadoes. West of this storm, much of the Rockies and Southwest can expect dry weather and a sunny sky. A storm will send rain into the coastal Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 104 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday 23 at Bridgeport, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather