The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 14, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An area of high pressure will settle over the upper Ohio Valley today, leading to mostly dry weather across the East with temperatures near seasonable. Stray showers may pop up from the southern Appalachians to western New England, as well as along the east coast of Florida. One batch of rain will move through eastern Nebraska, Iowa, northeastern Kansas and northern Missouri, while a separate area of late-day thunderstorms will erupt across the central and southern High Plains. Some of these thunderstorms could become severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Intense heat is forecast to persist across the Southwest, with above-normal warmth extending into the Pacific Northwest. Most of the Western states will be dry outside of stray thundershowers in the high terrain. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 111 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday 18 at Dillon, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather