The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 15, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a storm from the Great Lakes region redevelops along the mid-Atlantic coast, areas of rain will expand from the Upper Midwest to the coastal Northeast today. As the air turns colder, wet snow will begin to fall on some of the higher elevations of the Northeast as well. Farther south, a stalled front will continue to be the focusing point for rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the risk of flooding and damaging wind gusts along the Gulf coast. Farther west, a storm will continue to affect the Rockies with areas of snow and low-elevation rain. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to expand over parts of the central and southern High Plains. Much of the rest of the nation can expect dry weather. Cooler air will settle over the Southwest and expand over the Central states. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 99 at Zapata, TX National Low Wednesday 9 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather