The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Milder air will surge northward along the Eastern Seaboard today. The third clipper storm in three days is forecast to spread snow from the northern tier of the Midwest to the interior Northeast with up to a few inches in localized areas. Rain showers are in store farther to the south from the central Appalachians to the Ohio, Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys. Rain is likely to break out over parts of Texas as well, while spotty showers affect South Florida. As cooler air shaves temperatures back over the Plains, a storm will allow snow to sprawl southeastward over the Rockies. The Northwest is predicted to get a break from storms, while winds kick up a bit more in California. The Southwest is expected to remain dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 87 at Tamiami, FL National Low Tuesday -5 at Gand Lake, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather