The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 22, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A cold front will bring wet weather and breezy conditions to portions of the East today. The front will bring some snow showers with light accumulations from northern Ohio to northern New England. Most of the major cities along the Northeast coast may start off as a mix of rain and snow, but it will quickly switch over to plain rain. The Southeast will have rain with portions of northern Florida even experiencing a rumble of thunder. The center of the country, as well as the Southwest will have bright sunshine as high pressure remains in control. The Northwest will stay active as moisture continues to stream into the region. There will be rain at the coast, with snow in the Cascade Mountains in Washington and Oregon. Snow levels are expected to remain mostly above pass levels. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 85 at Kingsville, TX National Low Sunday -13 at Clayton Lake, ME