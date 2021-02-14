The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 14, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large storm system will move into the southern Plains

today bringing blizzard conditions, as well as freezing rain

to the region. Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas will

have more than a foot of snow from this storm. In areas from

south-central Texas to Arkansas, there will be a threat for

some freezing rain. Across the Southeast, the heavy rain

threat will continue with periods of heavy rain expected to

move through the region. Portions of coastal New England

will have some freezing rain and snow flurries to start off

the day. The northern Plains will be sunny, but that will

provide little relief for the unrelenting cold that will

continue to impact the region. The Northwest will have some

rain and snow as another storm system moves onshore.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 89 at Sebring, FL

National Low Saturday -50 at Ely, MN

