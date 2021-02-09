The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A fast-moving storm will produce a swath of accumulating

snow from the central Appalachians to New England today.

Snowfall from this storm will generally be in the light to

moderate range, but locally heavy snow is forecast for part

of New England as the storm strengthens near the coast. Some

wintry mix is forecast just south of the snow area with all

or mostly rain from the lower mid-Atlantic coast to the Gulf

coast. Frigid air will remain entrenched over the North

Central states this week. Meanwhile, a new storm will push

along the edge of the frigid air and milder air to the

southwest over the Rockies. This will be the seeds of a new

and bigger storm for the middle and latter part of the week

in the Central and Eastern states. Much of the Southwest can

expect dry weather and some sunshine.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Monday -43 at Cotton, MN

