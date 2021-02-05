The Nation's Weather for Friday, February 5, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The coldest air of the winter will expand from the northern Plains to much of the Midwest today as Arctic air associated with a southward dislodge of the polar vortex takes hold. The pattern will unleash bands of heavy snow in the Great Lakes region. A storm will bring a batch of snow, wintry mix and rain through the Northeast. Rain will fall farther to the south from the mid-Atlantic coast to much of the Gulf coast. This southern rain will be watched for the risk of an Atlantic coast storm with snow in the Northeast on Sunday. Farther west, a storm is forecast to ride the edge of Arctic air over the Rockies with a swath of snow from Montana to northern Colorado. Rain is in store for the Washington and northern Oregon coasts. Much of the Southwest can expect dry, sunny and mild conditions. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 94 at Zapata, TX National Low Thursday -17 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather