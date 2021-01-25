The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 25, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The coastal Northwest will continue to receive showers and

mountain snow today due to a stalled storm system, while

flurries are likely in the Idaho Rockies. Farther south,

another storm will move into the Four Corners region and

bring more snow and rain to the Southwest. Heavy snow is set

to whiten eastern Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa as well, with an

area of freezing rain stretching across the Ohio Valley. The

Tennessee Valley will have mainly rain, while thunderstorms

are anticipated in Louisiana. Rain can be heavy, especially

later in the day with local flash flooding possible.

Elsewhere across the nation, a dry day with milder air will

expand across the South into the Northeast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 86 at McAllen, TX

National Low Sunday -24 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

