The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Another storm is expected to impact the Pacific Northwest today, bringing rain to coastal areas and snow to the Cascades. This precipitation will reach as far south as Northern California as this system moves onshore. Another system is anticipated to produce snow in the Four Corners region, with rain showers to the south. To the east, rain will spread from the Texas coast to southern Illinois. Thunder is possible in southeastern Texas, while the Great Lakes will be impacted by snow. An area of freezing rain is forecast across the Ohio Valley, with sleet, snow and rain all possible. In the Southeast, scattered showers are expected in parts of Florida, though much of the rest of the Atlantic Coast, as well as areas not mentioned, will remain dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 82 at Immokalee, FL National Low Saturday -11 at Black River Falls, WI _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather