The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm will slide out of the Rockies and into the southern Plains today, bringing with it periods of snow that will be heavy at times across portions of northern and central Texas. Rain will mix with snow periodically across parts of eastern and central Texas, while heavy rain will occur across the state's Gulf coast. This storm will bring a general 1-3 inches of snow to much of northern Texas and higher amounts south of the Texas Panhandle. Farther west, a weak storm will bring some early rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest. Several areas of high pressure will work together to keep the North Central and Eastern states dry and calm. Unseasonably chilly conditions will retain its grip on the Tennessee Valley. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 77 at Camarillo, CA National Low Saturday -26 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather