The Nation's Weather for Sunday, December 13, 2020 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY In the West today, there will be a strong area of low pressure moving onshore with soaking rain from Washington to Central California and snow building in the mountains from the Cascades to the northern Rockies and southward to the Sierra Nevada. Another system in the southern Plains will move eastward from southeastern Texas into Louisiana. This system will produce snow through parts of Oklahoma into Missouri as well as rain and thunderstorms from Texas to Mississippi. Additional showers will extend eastward through Georgia and the Carolinas. A cold front in the northern Plains will lead to snow in eastern North Dakota early, then northern Minnesota into Wisconsin. Additional rain and snow showers will shift through portions of Pennsylvania northward to northern New England, mainly early. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 88 at Zapata, TX National Low Saturday -22 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____