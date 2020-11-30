The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 30, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a major storm travels northward along the spine of the
Appalachians today, heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep
across the Atlantic coast. The risk of severe thunderstorms,
with the potential for a few tornadoes, will shift from the
mid-Atlantic coast to New England. In addition to the risk
of damaging winds and flooding rainfall, coastal flooding
can occur for a time. Farther west, as colder air invades
the storm, rain will change to snow over the Ohio Valley,
Great Lakes and southern and central Appalachians with
difficult travel. Gusty winds will cause the snow to blow
and drift. Dry, cold air is forecast to sweep across the
South as warmer air surges into New England. Most areas from
the Plains to the Pacific Coast will be dry. A new storm is
expected to bring rain and mountain snow into the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at Homestead, FL
National Low Sunday -16 at Antero Reservoir, CO
_____
