The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cold and breezy conditions will remain in place for much of
the Northeast and mid-Atlantic today as high pressure slowly
slides over the central Appalachians. This area of high
pressure will keep areas from the Ohio Valley to the
Southeast and Gulf Coast dry and sunny. Strong winds will
begin to kick up across many of the Central states as a
storm system strengthens north of the United States border.
Building warmth will also accompany the gusty winds in the
Plains and Midwest. Rain and high-elevation snow will
continue to fall across the Northwest and Northern
California. Several inches of snow can accumulate across the
Cascades and Sierra Nevada through the overnight. The Desert
Southwest will remain dry with above-average temperatures
for some.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 92 at Phoenix, AZ
National Low Tuesday 2 at Daniel, WY
