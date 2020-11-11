The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A surge of tropical moisture ahead of an advancing push of
cooler air will trigger areas of drenching rain and locally
gusty thunderstorms from the upper Gulf Coast to much of the
Appalachians and Eastern Seaboard today. The rain can be
heavy enough to lead to localized flooding and travel
delays. Meanwhile, over the Gulf of Mexico, Eta will
generally be detached from this moisture for the time being,
except around the Florida Peninsula, where downpours can be
enhanced. Most areas from the Midwest to the Southwest can
expect dry weather and sunshine as snow departs the area
around Lake Superior. A storm will spread spotty snow from
Idaho and western Montana to North Dakota. Much of the West
Coast will be dry ahead of a potent storm that will take
aim at the Northwest to end the week.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 89 at Weslaco, TX
National Low Tuesday -9 at Poplar, MT
