The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A surge of tropical moisture ahead of an advancing push of

cooler air will trigger areas of drenching rain and locally

gusty thunderstorms from the upper Gulf Coast to much of the

Appalachians and Eastern Seaboard today. The rain can be

heavy enough to lead to localized flooding and travel

delays. Meanwhile, over the Gulf of Mexico, Eta will

generally be detached from this moisture for the time being,

except around the Florida Peninsula, where downpours can be

enhanced. Most areas from the Midwest to the Southwest can

expect dry weather and sunshine as snow departs the area

around Lake Superior. A storm will spread spotty snow from

Idaho and western Montana to North Dakota. Much of the West

Coast will be dry ahead of a potent storm that will take

aim at the Northwest to end the week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 89 at Weslaco, TX

National Low Tuesday -9 at Poplar, MT

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather